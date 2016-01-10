Por Redacción

La Comisión de Derechos Humanos del Estado de Morelos (CDHMor) inició la queja de oficio 003/2016-5 por el homicidio de la alcaldesa de Temixco, Gisela Raquel Mota Ocampo ocurrido el pasado sábado dos de enero de 2016 y solicitó informes detallados autoridades de lo ocurrido.

En dicha queja se solicitó informes a las autoridades que conocen de los hechos, además de la implementación de las medidas precautorias pertinentes con lo que se busca garantizar la seguridad e integridad de los familiares de la alcaldesa.

De igual forma, se solicitó la implementación de recorridos policíacos en todo el territorio morelense a fin de atender la situación de inseguridad que se vive en la entidad.

El día miércoles 13 de enero del 2015 vence el término otorgado a las autoridades para la rendición de los informes solicitados por este organismo.

La CDHMor precisó que dará puntual seguimiento al caso e informará a la sociedad los avances que se obtengan de las investigaciones y diligencias que se realicen.

(Notimex)

