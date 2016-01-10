La Comisión de Derechos Humanos del Estado de Morelos (CDHMor) inició la queja de oficio 003/2016-5 por el homicidio de la alcaldesa de Temixco, Gisela Raquel Mota Ocampo ocurrido el pasado sábado dos de enero de 2016 y solicitó informes detallados autoridades de lo ocurrido.
En dicha queja se solicitó informes a las autoridades que conocen de los hechos, además de la implementación de las medidas precautorias pertinentes con lo que se busca garantizar la seguridad e integridad de los familiares de la alcaldesa.
De igual forma, se solicitó la implementación de recorridos policíacos en todo el territorio morelense a fin de atender la situación de inseguridad que se vive en la entidad.
El día miércoles 13 de enero del 2015 vence el término otorgado a las autoridades para la rendición de los informes solicitados por este organismo.
La CDHMor precisó que dará puntual seguimiento al caso e informará a la sociedad los avances que se obtengan de las investigaciones y diligencias que se realicen.
(Notimex)
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This
paragraph posted at this site is in fact good.
Spot on with this write-up, I really believe that this site
needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks
for the info!
That is really attention-grabbing, You are an excessively skilled
blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward
to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social
networks
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience concerning
unpredicted emotions.
Hi there, I discovered your blog by means of Google while searching
for a similar matter, your site came up, it seems to be good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just changed into aware of your weblog through Google, and found that it is really informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you proceed this in future.
Numerous other folks will be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of
the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just
spectacular and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming
post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
This is the perfect web site for everyone
who wishes to understand this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
You definitely put a new spin on a topic
that has been discussed for a long time. Excellent stuff, just excellent!
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everybody else encountering problems with your
website. It looks like some of the written text within your posts
are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment
and let me know if this is happening to them too? This might be a problem with
my web browser because I’ve had this happen before. Kudos
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some help
from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any tips or suggestions? Thanks