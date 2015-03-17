Era empresario el sujeto secuestrado
Cuentan en mi tierra que… El día de ayer les platiqué sobre un hombre que fue encajuelado y quemado vivo, en un baldío de la junta auxiliar de San Pedro Acoquiaco, Tehuacán, Puebla; bueno, pues a 24 horas de este espeluznante hecho, la víctima ya fue identificada, se trata de un comerciante el cual fue secuestrado hace unos días y por el que pedían 130 mil dólares por su rescate.
Sergio Vega Carrer tenía 49 años de edad, era comerciante y fue raptado el lunes 9 de marzo cuando se dirigía a su casa ubicada en la ciudad de Tehuacán.
Días después, los captores enviaron fotos a los familiares del plagiado, quienes se desconoce si pagaron el rescate o no, lo cierto es que el cuerpo de Sergio ardió en la cajuela del carro propiedad de Juana Margarita Carrera, madre del difunto.
Los familiares de Sergio demandaron a las autoridades que se practique un examen de ADN al cuerpo encontrado, a fin de confirmar qué se trata de su pariente; pues ellos, como es comprensible, aún tienen la esperanza de que siga con vida.
Les falta el producto de gallina
¡Óigame no! Cómo está eso de que andan diciendo que a los poblanos ‘les faltan huevos’, cuando la realidad es que hay desabasto de este producto avícola, lo cual ‘no es lo mesmo’, dijeran en mi pueblo.
El asunto es que debido a las bajas temperaturas de los últimos días, ora si que como dicen las abuelas: ‘Ni las gallinas ponen’, lo cual ha hecho que las bodegas a lo largo y ancho de esta entidad, luzcan casi vacías y en consecuencia que el precio del kilogramo de blanquillos siga en aumento y por lo tanto las ventas vayan a la baja y lo que es peor, posiblemente tengan que pedir refuerzos, pues quizá sea necesario mandar a traer huevos de otro lado, porque aquí como dijera la canción, lo que les falta son…
Fue paloma por querer ser gavilán
A cuatro años del homicidio de un maestro en tierras poblanas, ya se sabe lo que hay atrás de este crimen, resulta que el catedrático Víctor Manuel López, de 50 años, fue cosido a puñaladas la madrugada de aquel 27 de octubre del año 2011, luego de que -según declaró el homicida ante las autoridades- este intentó tener relaciones sexuales con el detenido de nombre Christian, el cual resulta que se ofendió por lo que sacó tremendo cuchillote que llevaba escondido entre sus pertenencias para herirlo en varias ocasiones hasta provocarle la muerte, el matón logró burlar la justicia durante varios años; sin embargo, el fin de semana fue detenido y puesto tras las rejas.
Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.
Foto: Especial
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is
written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble.
You are incredible! Thanks!
Superb blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like
Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely
overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Kudos!
Excellent way of explaining, and good post to
take information concerning my presentation focus,
which i am going to convey in institution of higher education.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Very useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information much.
I was seeking this certain information for a very long
time. Thank you and best of luck.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be
really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and extremely broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
It’s going to be end of mine day, but before ending I am reading this fantastic post to improve my know-how.
Howdy! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your
posts! Keep up the outstanding work!
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly feel this site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read through more, thanks for the info!
This post is in fact a nice one it assists new net viewers, who are wishing
in favor of blogging.
Hello! I’ve been reading your site for some time
now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you
a shout out from Dallas Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up
the great job!
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I am impressed!
Very helpful information specifically the ultimate part 🙂 I maintain such information much.
I was looking for this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
May I simply just say what a relief to discover somebody that genuinely knows what they’re discussing over the internet.
You actually understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
A lot more people ought to check this out and understand this
side of the story. It’s surprising you aren’t more
popular since you certainly possess the gift.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this weblog on regular basis to obtain updated from most recent news.
Touche. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great work.
I am genuinely thankful to the owner of this web site who has
shared this great article at at this place.
It’s fantastic that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well as from our argument
made here.
I need to to thank you for this wonderful read!! I absolutely loved every bit of it.
I have you book marked to check out new things you
post…
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest
but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go
ahead and bookmark your website to come back later on. Cheers