Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Era empresario el sujeto secuestrado

'Nido' de plagios

Era empresario el sujeto secuestrado

Cuentan en mi tierra que… El día de ayer les platiqué sobre un hombre que fue encajuelado y quemado vivo, en un baldío de la junta auxiliar de San Pedro Acoquiaco, Tehuacán, Puebla; bueno, pues a 24 horas de este espeluznante hecho, la víctima ya fue identificada, se trata de un comerciante el cual fue secuestrado hace unos días y por el que pedían 130 mil dólares por su rescate.

Sergio Vega Carrer tenía 49 años de edad, era comerciante y fue raptado el lunes 9 de marzo cuando se dirigía a su casa ubicada en la ciudad de Tehuacán.

Días después, los captores enviaron fotos a los familiares del plagiado, quienes se desconoce si pagaron el rescate o no, lo cierto es que el cuerpo de Sergio ardió en la cajuela del carro propiedad de Juana Margarita Carrera, madre del difunto.

Los familiares de Sergio demandaron a las autoridades que se practique un examen de ADN al cuerpo encontrado, a fin de confirmar qué se trata de su pariente; pues ellos, como es comprensible, aún tienen la esperanza de que siga con vida.

Les falta el producto de gallina

¡Óigame no! Cómo está eso de que andan diciendo que a los poblanos ‘les faltan huevos’, cuando la realidad es que hay desabasto de este producto avícola, lo cual ‘no es lo mesmo’, dijeran en mi pueblo.

El asunto es que debido a las bajas temperaturas de los últimos días, ora si que como dicen las abuelas: ‘Ni las gallinas ponen’, lo cual ha hecho que las bodegas a lo largo y ancho de esta entidad, luzcan casi vacías y en consecuencia que el precio del kilogramo de blanquillos siga en aumento y por lo tanto las ventas vayan a la baja y lo que es peor, posiblemente tengan que pedir refuerzos, pues quizá sea necesario mandar a traer huevos de otro lado, porque aquí como dijera la canción, lo que les falta son…

Fue paloma por querer ser gavilán

A cuatro años del homicidio de un maestro en tierras poblanas, ya se sabe lo que hay atrás de este crimen, resulta que el catedrático Víctor Manuel López, de 50 años, fue cosido a puñaladas la madrugada de aquel 27 de octubre del año 2011, luego de que -según declaró el homicida ante las autoridades- este intentó tener relaciones sexuales con el detenido de nombre Christian, el cual resulta que se ofendió por lo que sacó tremendo cuchillote que llevaba escondido entre sus pertenencias para herirlo en varias ocasiones hasta provocarle la muerte, el matón logró burlar la justicia durante varios años; sin embargo, el fin de semana fue detenido y puesto tras las rejas.

Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.

[email protected]

Foto: Especial

 

