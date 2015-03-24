Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Robachicos en la Mixteca poblana

Robachicos

Robachicos en la Mixteca poblana

Por Brenda Fonseca

Cuentan en mi tierra que en la Mixteca poblana y oaxaqueña no dejan a los chamacos ni a Sol ni a sombra ante el rumor de la presencia de un grupo de sujetos que ronda los preescolares de la región con el fin de robarse a los niños.

Desde hace tres meses pobladores detectaron la presencia de extraños en la región, incluso hay quienes aseguran haber sido testigos de cómo sujetos a bordo de un vehículo retratan a los menores.

Para tranquilizar a los padres han montado operativos con la finalidad de tener mayor seguridad, advirtiendo que de pescar a algún tipo en flagrancia, lo quemarán en leña verde, pues a sus hijos nadie se los toca, tanto que prefieren organizarse entre ellos, antes de recurrir a la Policía que sirve pa’ dos cosas: Pa’ nada y pa’ nada.

Se le paró e el hotel

En el motel Sol y Arena de la tenencia de La Mira, Michoacán, falleció el señor Perfecto Echeverría Camacho, de 65 años de edad, el cual entró a este lugar, muy galante en compañía de una damita, la cual minutos después llamó toda espantada a la administración pa’ decir que a su acompañado se le había parado… el corazón.  Según parece el sexagenario no pudo con la emoción del momento y su débil órgano dejó de funcionar. Ante ello el encargado del lugar pidió la presencia de una ambulancia, pero ni los paramédicos pudieron hacerlo volver en si, por lo cual dejaron el caso en manos del Ministerio Público en espera de que sea reclamado o vayan ustedes a saber si los deudos prefieren cargarle el muertito a la autoridad.

Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.

[email protected]

Foto: Especial

