Mató a sus hijos y después se suicidó
Por Brenda Fonseca
Cuentan en mi tierra que… Problemas económicos y sentimentales hicieron mella en el ánimo de un hombre, a tal grado que para escapar, optó por el suicidio, pero se llevó por delante a sus dos hijos menores, a los cuales asfixió para después dispararse en la barbilla con un rifle.
La pérdida de su empleo llevó a Arturo Sánchez Peña a separarse de su esposa desde hace año y medio; por lo que el juez dispuso que ambos compartieran la custodia de sus hijos.
El lunes comenzaba el lapso en que Leonardo, de 3 años de edad, y su hermanita Violeta, de 8 años, se quedaban con su papá en un domicilio de la colonia Benito Juárez, en la capital poblana.
Al filo de las 12 de la noche del día martes, Fabiola -la hermana de Arturo- escuchó disparos, por lo que fue a investigar qué es lo que pasaba. Al ingresar halló a los tres muertos, aun así pidió ayuda a los números de emergencias.
Paramédicos de tres corporaciones los declararon muertos, por lo que Fabiola fue la encargada de darle la nefasta noticia a la madre de los menores, la cual presentó una crisis nerviosa al llegar a la escena del crimen.
En la recámara donde ocurrieron los hechos las autoridades hallaron una carta póstuma donde Arturo deja dicho, quién hereda un terreno de su propiedad, pero no ahonda en los motivos que tuvo para partir al otro mundo llevándose por delante a sus dos hijos menores de edad.
Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.
Foto: Especial
