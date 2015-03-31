Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Murió tragado por alcantarilla abierta

Rescate

Por Brenda Fonseca

Cuentan en mi tierra que una cosa es que no te trague tu suegra y otra muy distinta es morir tragado por una alcantarilla. Con el cansancio reflejado en el rostro, 85 rescatistas trabajaron 20 horas para recuperar el cadáver de Omar Naylor Hernández, de 24 años, quien la noche del martes 24 de marzo, cayó en una coladera abierta.

Ese día, la Angelópolis fue azotada por una torrencial lluvia; al filo de las 21 horas. Omar y su novia Teresa viajaban en un taxi, por la lateral de la autopista, donde el auto quedó varado por el agua estancada. El ruletero pidió a la pareja que bajara ya que el carro quedaría estancado. Bajaron y caminaron por la orilla de un muro; ninguno sabía del peligro escondido bajo las turbias aguas: “Le pedí mi bolsa para que pudiera agarrarse de la pared, lo deje de ver por un segundo y luego ya no estaba”, recuerda Teresa.

Omar fue aspirado por un remolino de agua y arrastrado al drenaje, a 14 metros de profundidad del nivel de la carretera. Al saber de la tragedia, los hermanos de Omar no dudaron en exponer su físico e ingresaron al drenaje, pero estaba colapsado, así que recorrieron la barranca desde la autopista a la carretera federal sin localizarlo, entonces entraron en acción los cuerpos de rescate sin éxito.

Los restos de Omar fueron llevados por sus familiares a Huamantla, Tlaxcala, de donde era originario. A varios días de este hecho, Cristóbal Hernández, hermano del occiso, confirmó que interpondrán una denuncia en contra de quien resulte responsable, aclarando que no buscan dinero, sólo que otra familia no pase por un dolor tan grande como el que ellos atraviesan.

Criminales se fugan de penal

Hay quien cuestiona si la cárcel es en verdad un centro de readaptación social, yo no lo sé, pero es cierto que después de que tres reos se fugaron del penal de Huejotzingo, fueron recapturados cuatro horas después, justo cuando intentaban robarse un carro.

Hasta donde se sabe, los internos estaban confinados desde inicios de semana pasada en la estancia de castigo. En uno de los muros abrieron un boquete y para ello utilizaron un palo de escoba; los internos escaparon pasando junto a la comandancia de la Policía Municipal, aunque ningún uniformado se percató de ello.

Jonathan Robinson Luna ingresó al reclusorio el 27 de noviembre de 2014 por el delito de detentación de vehículo robado; Julio César Sánchez Moreira enfrenta proceso por violación tumultuaria; y Alejandro Cortés Aguirre, el cual ingresó el 9 de diciembre de 2014, tiene tres procesos por secuestro agravado; delitos a los que, por cierto, ahora se les sumará el de fuga e intento de robo de auto.

Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.

[email protected]

Foto: Especial

Rescatan cuerpo de hombre arrastrado por Lluvias

