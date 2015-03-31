Murió tragado por alcantarilla abierta
Por Brenda Fonseca
Cuentan en mi tierra que una cosa es que no te trague tu suegra y otra muy distinta es morir tragado por una alcantarilla. Con el cansancio reflejado en el rostro, 85 rescatistas trabajaron 20 horas para recuperar el cadáver de Omar Naylor Hernández, de 24 años, quien la noche del martes 24 de marzo, cayó en una coladera abierta.
Ese día, la Angelópolis fue azotada por una torrencial lluvia; al filo de las 21 horas. Omar y su novia Teresa viajaban en un taxi, por la lateral de la autopista, donde el auto quedó varado por el agua estancada. El ruletero pidió a la pareja que bajara ya que el carro quedaría estancado. Bajaron y caminaron por la orilla de un muro; ninguno sabía del peligro escondido bajo las turbias aguas: “Le pedí mi bolsa para que pudiera agarrarse de la pared, lo deje de ver por un segundo y luego ya no estaba”, recuerda Teresa.
Omar fue aspirado por un remolino de agua y arrastrado al drenaje, a 14 metros de profundidad del nivel de la carretera. Al saber de la tragedia, los hermanos de Omar no dudaron en exponer su físico e ingresaron al drenaje, pero estaba colapsado, así que recorrieron la barranca desde la autopista a la carretera federal sin localizarlo, entonces entraron en acción los cuerpos de rescate sin éxito.
Los restos de Omar fueron llevados por sus familiares a Huamantla, Tlaxcala, de donde era originario. A varios días de este hecho, Cristóbal Hernández, hermano del occiso, confirmó que interpondrán una denuncia en contra de quien resulte responsable, aclarando que no buscan dinero, sólo que otra familia no pase por un dolor tan grande como el que ellos atraviesan.
Criminales se fugan de penal
Hay quien cuestiona si la cárcel es en verdad un centro de readaptación social, yo no lo sé, pero es cierto que después de que tres reos se fugaron del penal de Huejotzingo, fueron recapturados cuatro horas después, justo cuando intentaban robarse un carro.
Hasta donde se sabe, los internos estaban confinados desde inicios de semana pasada en la estancia de castigo. En uno de los muros abrieron un boquete y para ello utilizaron un palo de escoba; los internos escaparon pasando junto a la comandancia de la Policía Municipal, aunque ningún uniformado se percató de ello.
Jonathan Robinson Luna ingresó al reclusorio el 27 de noviembre de 2014 por el delito de detentación de vehículo robado; Julio César Sánchez Moreira enfrenta proceso por violación tumultuaria; y Alejandro Cortés Aguirre, el cual ingresó el 9 de diciembre de 2014, tiene tres procesos por secuestro agravado; delitos a los que, por cierto, ahora se les sumará el de fuga e intento de robo de auto.
Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.
Foto: Especial
Great site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find high quality writing like yours these days.
I seriously appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
Hello to every one, it’s in fact a good for me to pay a quick visit this web page, it includes important Information.
Hey There. I found your weblog the use of msn. That is a very neatly written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your useful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.
I always emailed this website post page to all
my friends, because if like to read it afterward my friends will
too.
What’s up i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this
post i thought i could also make comment due to this sensible piece of writing.
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this post!
It’s the little changes that will make the most significant changes.
Many thanks for sharing!
Howdy! I just wish to offer you a big thumbs up for the excellent information you have right here on this post.
I will be returning to your web site for more soon.
Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to return yet again since i have book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may
you be rich and continue to guide others.
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or
weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring
in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Reading this
info So i’m glad to convey that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny
feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most undoubtedly will make certain to do not fail to remember
this web site and give it a look regularly.
Genuinely when someone doesn’t understand after that
its up to other users that they will help, so here it occurs.
Thank you for some other informative site. Where else may I get that kind of
information written in such a perfect means?
I’ve a project that I am just now operating on, and
I’ve been on the glance out for such information.
hello!,I really like your writing very so much!
proportion we be in contact extra approximately your article on AOL?
I require an expert on this space to solve my problem.
May be that’s you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
Ahaa, its good conversation regarding this paragraph
here at this blog, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting at this place.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating
it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some
creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
I have learn some just right stuff here. Definitely price
bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you place to create
this type of excellent informative web site.
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe this amazing site needs a great deal more attention.
I’ll probably be back again to see more, thanks for
the info!