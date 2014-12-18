Por Becarios Web

La cifra de desempleados que piden ayuda al gobierno se redujo

Notimex

 

La cifra de estadounidenses desempleados que solicitaron asistencia del gobierno la semana pasada se redujo en seis mil respecto de la previa para colocarse en 289 mil, informó hoy el Departamento del Trabajo.

El número promedio de solicitudes iniciales de ayuda por desempleo durante las pasadas cuatro semanas, de igual manera, bajó en apenas 750 respecto del periodo anterior, cerrando en 298 mil 750.

La tendencia se reflejó también en la cifra de personas que estaban inscritas en este programa hasta la semana del 6 de diciembre, la cual disminuyó en 147 mil para colocarse en dos millones 373 mil.

En contraste, la cifra promedio de este universo en las pasadas cuatro semanas registró un aumento de 10 mil con relación al periodo anterior, cerrando en dos millones 397 mil.

 

