La cifra de desempleados que piden ayuda al gobierno se redujo
Notimex
La cifra de estadounidenses desempleados que solicitaron asistencia del gobierno la semana pasada se redujo en seis mil respecto de la previa para colocarse en 289 mil, informó hoy el Departamento del Trabajo.
El número promedio de solicitudes iniciales de ayuda por desempleo durante las pasadas cuatro semanas, de igual manera, bajó en apenas 750 respecto del periodo anterior, cerrando en 298 mil 750.
La tendencia se reflejó también en la cifra de personas que estaban inscritas en este programa hasta la semana del 6 de diciembre, la cual disminuyó en 147 mil para colocarse en dos millones 373 mil.
En contraste, la cifra promedio de este universo en las pasadas cuatro semanas registró un aumento de 10 mil con relación al periodo anterior, cerrando en dos millones 397 mil.
I think the admin of this web page is in fact working hard for his site, for
the reason that here every material is quality based stuff.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this
your broadcast offered bright clear idea
I’m no longer positive the place you’re getting your info, but good
topic. I needs to spend a while finding out much more
or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this information for my mission.
magnificent put up, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists
of this sector do not understand this. You must proceed your writing.
I am sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am in fact impressed to read all at alone place.
My brother recommended I might like this website.
He was entirely right. This post truly made my day.
You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I got this web site from my friend who shared with me about this
web site and at the moment this time I am visiting this website and reading very informative posts at this time.
Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my weblog thus i got
here to go back the desire?.I am attempting to find issues to improve my site!I guess its ok
to use some of your ideas!!
certainly like your web site but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to inform the truth on the other hand I’ll surely
come back again.
It’s impressive that you are getting ideas from this paragraph
as well as from our argument made at this time.