Evento que forma parte del proyecto Summer Streets celebración anual en NY
Redacción
Los neoyorquinos podrán evitar las altas temperaturas y celebrar los espacios públicos de la ciudad mañana en el último día del “Deslízate por la ciudad”.
El evento forma parte del proyecto Summer Streets, una celebración anual de la ciudad de Nueva york.
Miles de personas, entre visitantes y residente de la Gran Manzana podrán gozar recreaciones en casi 7 millas de calle de Manhattan.
El Departamento de Transporte, que colabora con el gobierno de la ciudad, informó que se abrirán las calles entre Park Avenue desde Central Park hasta el Brooklyn Bridge, desde las 7 de la mañana a una de la tarde.
Mañana será el último día para disfrutar de las atracciones del Summer Streets
