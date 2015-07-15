El compositor fue velado en su natal Juliantla, Guerrero

La comunidad latina, en especial la mexicana que radica en Estados Unidos, llora la muerte del prolífico cantautor Joan Sebastian, quien falleció este lunes en su rancho Cuernavaca, a causa del cáncer que padeció desde 2001 en los huesos.

Pablo Antonio Castro Zavala, presidente de la Asociación Internacional de Prensa, Radio y Televisión destacó que los más de 100 clubes que hay en Las Vegas y que seguían Joan”, le han estado marcando para proponerle adelantar el homenaje que se tenía planeado para el autor de “Secreto de amor”.

“Estoy consternado, porque la última llamada que hice al Poeta del Pueblo, fue para saber la fecha que desearía el homenaje tanto en Las Vegas, con la colocación de su estrella, como el que teníamos contemplado en el mismo Paseo de la Fama de Cuernavaca, Morelos”, afirmó Castro Zavala.

“Recuerdo que me dijo: ‘Aguántame un poco en lo que me recupero’, eso me lo expresó antes de la última recaída, por lo que nos quedamos esperando”, agregó.

El también vicepresidente del Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood dijo que todo estaba listo para develar el reconocimiento de El rey del jaripeo: “Ya la teníamos en el Paseo de las Estrellas de Cuernavaca, incluso, el mismo José José fue quien la recibió para luego cubrirla con un velo rojo y esperar que el maestro Sebastian la develará cuando se sintiera mejor”.

Abundó que lo mismo sucedió con el homenaje que tenían preparado en Las Vegas, Nevada, el cual tendrá que posponerse para el momento en que la familia del famoso cantante pase su momento de luto.

De acuerdo con Castro, el padre de José Manuel Figueroa sabía del gran cariño que se le tenía en la Unión Americana. el último adiós

Familiares y amigos despidieron al ídolo en su rancho de Teacalco, Guerrero, donde se llevó a cabo una misa de cuerpo presente y a puerta abierta, para que también sus fanáticos pudieran ofrecer sus condolencias y cariño al cantautor del tema “Tatuajes”.

Aunque Joan Sebastian será sepultado en su tierra natal, Juliantla, se tiene contemplado que sus restos recorran el estado de Morelos en forma de tributo, así como la realización de una misa en la catedral de Cuernavaca.

Números:

37 álbumes publicó

7 premios Grammy Latino

2 Premios ASCAP (compositor del año en EUA) en 2002 y 2003

5 premios Grammy

Foto: Cuartoscuro