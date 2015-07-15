El compositor fue velado en su natal Juliantla, Guerrero

Joan

Despidieron al Rey del Jaripeo con una misa en su honor

Redacción

La comunidad latina, en especial la mexicana que radica en Estados Unidos, llora la muerte del prolífico cantautor Joan Sebastian, quien falleció este lunes en su rancho Cuernavaca, a causa del cáncer que padeció desde 2001 en los huesos.

Pablo Antonio Castro Zavala, presidente de la Asociación Internacional de Prensa, Radio y Televisión destacó que los más de 100 clubes que hay en Las Vegas y que seguían Joan”, le han estado marcando para proponerle adelantar el homenaje que se tenía planeado para el autor de “Secreto de amor”.

“Estoy consternado, porque la última llamada que hice al Poeta del Pueblo, fue para saber la fecha que desearía el homenaje tanto en Las Vegas, con la colocación de su estrella, como el que teníamos contemplado en el mismo Paseo de la Fama de Cuernavaca, Morelos”, afirmó Castro Zavala.

“Recuerdo que me dijo: ‘Aguántame un poco en lo que me recupero’, eso me lo expresó antes de la última recaída, por lo que nos quedamos esperando”, agregó.

El también vicepresidente del Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood dijo que todo estaba listo para develar el reconocimiento de El rey del jaripeo: “Ya la teníamos en el Paseo de las Estrellas de Cuernavaca, incluso, el mismo José José fue quien la recibió para luego cubrirla con un velo rojo y esperar que el maestro Sebastian la develará cuando se sintiera mejor”.

Abundó que lo mismo sucedió con el homenaje que tenían preparado en Las Vegas, Nevada, el cual tendrá que posponerse para el momento en que la familia del famoso cantante pase su momento de luto.

De acuerdo con Castro, el padre de José Manuel Figueroa sabía del gran cariño que se le tenía en la Unión Americana. el último adiós

Familiares y amigos despidieron al ídolo en su rancho de Teacalco, Guerrero, donde se llevó a cabo una misa de cuerpo presente y a puerta abierta, para que también sus fanáticos pudieran ofrecer sus condolencias y cariño al cantautor del tema “Tatuajes”.

Aunque Joan Sebastian será sepultado en su tierra natal, Juliantla, se tiene contemplado que sus restos recorran el estado de Morelos en forma de tributo, así como la realización de una misa en la catedral de Cuernavaca.

Números:

37 álbumes publicó

7 premios Grammy Latino

2 Premios ASCAP (compositor del año en EUA) en 2002 y 2003

5 premios Grammy

Foto: Cuartoscuro

13 Respuestas

  1. Ashton

    Hello everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web page, and article is
    genuinely fruitful designed for me, keep up posting these articles or reviews.

    Responder
  2. Georges Sadala

    I like what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of clever
    work and exposure! Keep up the good works guys I’ve incorporated you
    guys to our blogroll.

    Responder
  3. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    My partner and I stumbled over here different website and thought I might as well check things out.
    I like what I see so now i’m following you.
    Look forward to looking into your web page repeatedly.

    Responder
  4. antibiotic anyway

    What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this
    I’ve found It absolutely helpful and it has
    helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & assist other users
    like its aided me. Great job.

    Responder
  7. Grady

    Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is important and all.
    But just imagine if you added some great pictures
    or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could definitely be one of the most beneficial
    in its field. Fantastic blog!

    Responder
  8. Egli Diana Pinto

    Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!

    Responder
  9. raising sales

    I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be utilizing?
    I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest site and I would like to find something more
    secure. Do you have any recommendations?

    Responder
  11. Torsten

    If some one wishes expert view regarding blogging then i propose him/her to visit this weblog,
    Keep up the pleasant job.

    Responder
  12. Milagros

    I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to
    come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
    Outstanding work!

    Responder
  13. Egli Diana Pinto

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all
    is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty
    penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100%
    positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Many thanks

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.