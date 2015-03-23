Por Bet Nieto

Al funeral acudió Rey Misterio, quien le dio el último golpe al ex luchador

Redacción

En el parque Funeral Colonias, de Zapopan, Jalisco, se celebró una misa de cuerpo presente del exluchador mexicano, Pedro Aguayo Ramírez, conocido como El Hijo del Perro Aguayo, quien falleció la madrugada del sábado pasado durante una función en Tijuana, Baja California.

La familia de Aguayo Ramírez indicó que cremarán el cuerpo de uno de los máximos ídolos de la lucha libre nacional. Foto: Cuartoscuro.

Foto: Cuartoscuro.

La familia de Aguayo Ramírez indicó que cremarán el cuerpo de uno de los máximos ídolos de la lucha libre nacional.

A la misa también asistió Rey Misterio, quien le propinó el último golpe al hijo del Can de Nochistlán el sábado pasado en Tijuana. Posterior al servicio fúnebre que daría paso a la cremación, el luchador ingresó en una sala de espera para abandonar el cementerio en su camioneta.

