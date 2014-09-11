Varios sujetos se robaron accesorios de un Liverpool en el Distrito Federal; detienen a tres
Redacción
Un comando de 20 hombres llegó alrededor de las 05:00 de la mañana de ayer a la tienda departamental Liverpool, ubicada en Galerías Insurgentes a la altura de Félix Cuevas, en DF.
Se trasladaron hasta el establecimiento a bordo de tres camionetas y un vehículo Versa, color rojo; bajaron de sus unidades y bien preparados, con un mazo quebraron el cristal de la puerta trasera de dicho lugar.
Sin embargo, no se esperaban que policías que velaban el establecimiento los ‘cacharían en la movida’; elementos de la policía bancaria se enfrentaron contra los delincuentes, lo que provocó una balacera; durante el intercambio de balas, un policía y un ladrón resultaron heridos.
Del grupo de rateros, pudieron detener sólo a tres de ellos y fueron trasladasdos al Ministerio Público; agentes encargados montaron un operativo para dar con el resto de los saqueadores, pero hallaron sólo los autos.
20 rateros ingresaron a la tienda.
1 agente resultó herido durante el tiroteo
Foto: Cuartoscuro
