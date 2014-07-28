Los detenidos estarían involucrados con al menos tres asaltos en la ciudad de Tapachula
Redacción
Elementos de la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado (PGJE) en Chiapas, detuvieron a una banda que se dedicaba a asaltar en diversas áreas de la ciudad de Tapachula.
La dependencia dio a conocer oficiales que están adscritos al Grupo Interinstitucional, consignaron ante la Fiscalía de Distrito Fronterizo Costa a Juan Reyes Vázquez y/o Elías Vázquez Hernández, Jorge Gómez López, Narciso Domínguez Cigarroa y Juan Carlos Urbina Córdova.
Tras el operativo, a los detenidos les fue asegurada una pistola calibre .22 con seis cartuchos útiles y uno más percutido.
Según las autoridades, el último caso en el que se relaciona a los presuntos asaltantes, fue el de dos robos a tiendas de abarrotes, de los cuales obtuvieron un botín cercano a los ocho mil pesos en efectivo.
Otro hecho en el que presuntamente, estarían inmiscuidos, es el robo de 57 mil pesos a una persona que viajaba en un taxi el 31 de mayo pasado.
Debido a estas acusaciones, los detenidos fueron puestos a disposición del Ministerio Público, como probables responsables de delito de robo con violencia agravado y asociación delictuosa.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
First of all I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t
mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing.
I’ve had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out there.
I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost just trying to figure
out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips? Appreciate
it!
Normally I don’t learn article on blogs, but I wish
to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at
and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice post.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the
easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t
know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the
whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks