Se trata de líder de un grupo delictivo dedicado al asalto, robo a casas habitación y narcomenudeo
Notimex
La Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana y la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado detuvieron al líder de un grupo delictivo dedicado al asalto, robo a casas habitación y narcomenudeo, en Tuxtla y Chiapa de Corzo.
La SSPC informó que con base trabajos de inteligencia, fortalecidos por reportes de la ciudadanía, fue posible detener a Hernán Juárez Santos de 18 años de edad, quien además de ser el cabecilla de una banda delictiva, está acusado del homicidio de Gilberto Díaz Tiratol.
Díaz Tiratol, refirió la dependencia estatal en un comunicado, murió el pasado 3 de enero, en la colonia Chiapas Solidario, a causa de un golpe contundente en la cabeza.
Juárez Santos fue localizado cerca de la escuela Conalep del municipio de Chiapa de Corzo, lugar donde se presume vende drogas al menudeo, además de la colonia Condesa del municipio de Tuxtla, según las investigaciones de la Policía Fuerza Ciudadana y Especializada.
Al momento de su detención, a Hernán Juárez Santos le fue asegurada una bolsa de tela, conteniendo aproximadamente medio kilogramo de mariguana, detalló la dependencia estatal.
También estableció que el detenido y la droga se encuentren bajo la jurisdicción del Fiscal del Ministerio Público, quien determinará su situación jurídica, en el plazo constitucional.
Foto: Notimex
I appreciate, result in I discovered exactly what I was looking for.
You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I wanted to write a little comment
to support you.
I believe everything posted made a lot of sense. However, think about this, what
if you added a little content? I am not saying your information is not solid.,
however suppose you added something that grabbed people’s attention? I mean Detienen a presunto
homicida en Chiapas – Diario de México USA is a little vanilla.
You might peek at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create
post titles to grab people interested. You might try adding a video or a
picture or two to get readers interested about what you’ve
written. In my opinion, it could make your posts a
little bit more interesting.
I pay a visit each day some web pages and blogs to read articles or reviews, except this website provides quality based writing.
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious familiarity regarding unpredicted emotions.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your
writing. Cheers!
What’s up to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this site, and your views are good in favor of new people.
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with
hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
several weeks of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
May I simply just say what a relief to find somebody
that really knows what they are discussing on the internet.
You certainly understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people have to check this out and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised you are not more popular given that you definitely possess the gift.