Notimex
Naucalpan.- La Comisaria de Seguridad de este municipio informó que fueron detenidas cinco personas, quienes haciéndose pasar por policías realizaban secuestros exprés.
La detención se logró esta madrugada, en la calle de Colina de Jade, Fraccionamiento Boulevares, donde policías municipales y agentes ministeriales aseguraron a cuatro hombres y una mujer, quienes tenían en su poder las pertenencias de una de sus víctimas.
Los detenidos fueron identificados como: María Antonieta Carballo Rodríguez, de 36 años de edad; Brandon Gabriel Martínez Carballo, de 18; Martín Mujica Espinosa, de 45; Brian Osvaldo Rosas Rincón. de 22; y David Adrián Ocon Vázquez, de 23 años de edad.
La comisaria informó que a los detenidos les aseguraron además dos autos, un BMW color café, con placas 189YBG y un Honda negro placas 506UDG, ambos del Distrito Federal, una gorra de la Policía Municipal de Tlalnepantla, un pasamontañas, y una arma tipo escuadra calibre .25.
De acuerdo con agentes ministeriales estos sujetos podrían estar relacionados con ocho casos de secuestro exprés.
Los detenidos, los vehículos y el arma fueron puestos a disposición del MP de Naucalpan, ante quien se inició la carpeta de investigación número 483330840714114, para determinar y deslindar las responsabilidades.
Foto: Especial
