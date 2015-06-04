Por Diego Villa

“Miss Ross” (Señorita Ross) es el nombre que usa para compartir desde su cuenta

Redacción

La legendaria cantante de 71 años, se unió a Twitter como “la señorita Ross” y declaró que “ama” la experiencia en su primer tuít.

Ross inmediatamente siguió a sus cinco hijos, Rhonda Ross, Tracee Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Naes y Evan Ross, y tenía más de 18.000 seguidores el jueves por la mañana.

Primer "tuit" de la cantante. Foto: Twitter

Primer “tuit” de la cantante. Foto: Twitter

