“Miss Ross” (Señorita Ross) es el nombre que usa para compartir desde su cuenta
Redacción
La legendaria cantante de 71 años, se unió a Twitter como “la señorita Ross” y declaró que “ama” la experiencia en su primer tuít.
Ross inmediatamente siguió a sus cinco hijos, Rhonda Ross, Tracee Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Naes y Evan Ross, y tenía más de 18.000 seguidores el jueves por la mañana.
Good blog you have here.. It’s hard to find excellent writing like yours nowadays.
I really appreciate people like you! Take care!!
Hi there to every body, it’s my first go to see of this web site; this website
carries remarkable and actually good information for readers.
I like it when people get together and share views. Great blog, continue the good work!
Fine way of explaining, and pleasant post to get facts on the topic of
my presentation subject matter, which i am going to convey in college.
Howdy! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to look it over.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my
followers! Fantastic blog and superb design.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to “return the favor”.I
am attempting to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
If you wish for to grow your experience simply keep visiting this web page
and be updated with the most up-to-date news posted here.
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re
using? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m
having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most
blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
hi!,I really like your writing very a lot!
proportion we be in contact more about your article on AOL?
I need an expert in this area to solve my problem.
May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to look you.
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google,
and found that it is really informative. I am gonna
watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this
in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
I all the time used to study post in news papers but
now as I am a user of net thus from now I am using net for content, thanks to
web.
I think the admin of this website is genuinely working hard for
his site, for the reason that here every material is quality based stuff.
It’s difficult to find knowledgeable people in this particular subject, however, you sound like you know what
you’re talking about! Thanks
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web
host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article!
It is the little changes which will make the largest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much
about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I
think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is
great blog. A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
Thanks for some other fantastic post. The place else may just anyone get that type
of information in such an ideal manner of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such info.
Every weekend i used to go to see this web page, for the reason that i wish
for enjoyment, for the reason that this this
web site conations truly pleasant funny data too.
If you are going for best contents like me, just pay a visit this site everyday since
it provides feature contents, thanks