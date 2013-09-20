El mexicano estrenará en marzo la cinta basada en el líder sindical y activista César E. Chávez
Notimex
Diego Luna estrenará en marzo de 2014, en Estados Unidos, el filme ‘Chávez’, basado en la figura de César E. Chávez, líder sindical y activista a favor de los derechos civiles para los campesinos.
El actor, que dirigió esta película, también informó que poco tiempo después se podrá ver en las salas de cine de México. La cinta es protagonizada por Michael Peña, quien interpreta al guía de los trabajadores ya fallecido, Rosario Dawson y America Ferrera.
Por otra parte y en el marco de su participación en los encuentros ‘Times Talks’, en Madrid, España, Luna exhortó a los mexicanos a hacer ‘un huequito ‘ en su día para solidarizarse con las víctimas de las torrenciales lluvias y fenómenos atmosféricos que sufren varios estados de la República Mexicana.
“Las imágenes son espantosas y las lluvias pegan y lastiman a las comunidades más necesitadas y hoy los que no estamos viviendo esa realidad, tenemos que hacer algo, involucrarnos”, resaltó Diego.
Foto: Especial
