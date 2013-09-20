Por César Fabián Perez

El mexicano estrenará en marzo la cinta basada en el líder sindical y activista César E. Chávez

DIEGO-LUNA

También pidió apoyo para los afectados por ‘Manuel’ e ‘Ingrid’.

Notimex

Diego Luna estrenará en marzo de 2014, en Estados Unidos, el filme ‘Chávez’, basado en la figura de César E. Chávez, líder sindical y activista a favor de los derechos civiles para los campesinos.

El actor, que dirigió esta película, también informó que poco tiempo después se podrá ver en las salas de cine de México. La cinta es protagonizada por Michael Peña, quien interpreta al guía de los trabajadores ya fallecido, Rosario Dawson y America Ferrera.

Por otra parte y en el marco de su participación en los encuentros ‘Times Talks’, en Madrid, España, Luna exhortó a los mexicanos a hacer ‘un huequito ‘ en su día para solidarizarse con las víctimas de las torrenciales lluvias y fenómenos atmosféricos que sufren varios estados de la República Mexicana.

“Las imágenes son espantosas y las lluvias pegan y lastiman a las comunidades más necesitadas y hoy los que no estamos viviendo esa realidad, tenemos que hacer algo, involucrarnos”,  resaltó Diego.

Foto: Especial

7 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Thanks , I have recently been looking for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve came upon so far.

    But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you positive
    in regards to the source?

    Responder
  3. Daniel

    It’s hard to find educated people for this subject,
    however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
    Thanks

    Responder
  4. Angelika

    Every weekend i used to visit this site, as i want enjoyment, since
    this this web page conations actually pleasant funny information too.

    Responder
  6. financial advisors stands

    Great blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring
    writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m
    a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with
    a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are
    so many options out there that I’m totally confused .. Any
    recommendations? Cheers!

    Responder
  7. Curtis

    Hello! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a
    captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using
    the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding
    one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.