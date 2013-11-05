La PGJDF da a conocer las imágenes del asalto a una joyería de Plaza Galerías
Redacción
La Procuraduría General de Justicia del Distrito Federal (PGJDF) dio a conocer el video del asalto a una joyería en un centro comercial del Distrito Federal ocurrido el pasado fin de semana.
En el video, se observa a los cinco sujetos disfrazados de zombies, momias, arlequines y “Chucky” al momento de robar los artículos valuados en más de un millón de pesos.
Los hechos se registraron el sábado 2 de noviembre, cuando los cinco hombres, enfundados en disfraces alusivos al Halloween, asaltaron el negocio ‘Cristal Joyas’, ubicada en Plaza Galerías.
De acuerdo al reporte de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Distrito Federal (SSPDF), los individuos irrumpieron en el lugar con armas cortas y de grueso calibre; amagaron a los empleados y a la encargada del negocio, rompieron con martillos los cristales y anaqueles de exhibición de las joyas y sustrajeron bienes con un valor aproximado de más de un millón de pesos.
El robo se consumó en menos de un minuto y los delincuentes escaparon.
Foto: Especial
