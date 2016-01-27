La tarde de ayer el conductor de televisión, Fernando del Solar, compartió un mensaje con sus seguidores de Instagram, donde bromeó sobre la enfermedad que padece, asegurando que Dios lo confundió con “Rambo”.
“Dicen que “EL JEFE” le da las batallas más difíciles a sus mejores soldados… Yo creo que a mí, me confundió con Rambo!!”, publicó a través de su cuenta ferdelsolaroficial.
Al mensaje lo acompaña una fotografía suya, tomada en su niñez y en donde se le observa cargando a un bebé, que probablemente sea su hermana.
Hace a penas unos días del Solar, salió del hospital luego de haber sido internado a finales de diciembre del año pasado tras caer en terapia intensiva a causa de un tumor en un pulmón, el cual fue tratado y encapsulado exitosamente.
Actualmente el conductor se encuentra recuperándose en su casa, lugar desde el cual ha enviado mensajes de agradecimiento a sus familiares, amigos y seguidores, que han ofrecido su apoyo y oraciones en favor de su recuperación.
cartierlovejesduas NUNCA procure as referências de “Todo Mundo em Pânico” se ainda não assistiu “Os Suspeitos”.
copia cartier pasha oro [url=http://www.supercawatch.cn/it/cartier-pasha-c-watch-c94_108/]copia cartier pasha oro[/url]
cartierlovejesduas syed aun,still street demonstrations, beating and cutting chest with blades,walking on fire,annual gathering day and night with mixing of men and women who are not mahram of course not justified.Your references need verification.Hindus and sikhs do alot such acts.They are millions of such ‘occasions’ to mourn to mourn.This is actually their culture.They even bow and pray to so called Tazias as they do for decorated statues of child Rama, Hanuman and others.I see a great resemblance.Did any Islamic personality since Adam alaihissalam do like this.Even Syedna Hussain RadiAllah anho did not do anything having a trace of similarity though he saw martyrdom of his father Syednsa Ali and his elder brother Syedna Hasan RadiAllah anhoma.Syedna hasan even made an agreement with the people who were against to his father in his life.Most important thing is fear of Allah and considering that it is his resources and gifts and energies that we waste on such occasions and it He who will ask and give us returns of our actions.Associations with great personalities will do nothing ( Al Baqrah Ayah 48).May Allah guide we all to right path.
ballon bleu cartier prezzo falso [url=http://www.buycheapwristwatch.ru/it/cartier-ballon-bleu-c88/]ballon bleu cartier prezzo falso[/url]
cartierlovejesduas Acho que por causa da tração integral.
faux cartier santos montre [url=http://www.aaawatch.cn/fr/aaa-cartier-santos-galbee-womens-watch-twotone-18k-yellow-gold-and-steel-p403/]faux cartier santos montre[/url]
cartierlovejesduas Are you talking about in the Uninstall dialog or in the Add Ons section of the browser? You sometimes do not see an option in the Add Ons section of the browser (which is one of the reasons people dislike this add on so much). You need to go to the program removal area of Windows and uninstall the toolbar from there.
cartier love bangle 17 imitation [url=http://www.beauty-bracelet.com/]cartier love bangle 17 imitation[/url]