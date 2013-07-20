La escultural modelo retó coquetamente al boxeador mexicano
A pocos meses de que Saúl Álvarez suba al ring para la pelea más importante de su carrera, siguen sumándose aficionados que confían en que vencerá al estadounidense Floyd Mayweather Jr., sin embargo, destaca que atractivas mujeres se suman a su causa, no sin antes coquetear sin reparo.
Resulta que la sensual venezolana Diosa Canales invitó al Canelo a que se enfrenten al menos “un round”, siempre y cuando derrote a Mayweather Jr.
A través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter, Canales, quien es reconocida en Sudamérica por posar con escasa ropa y seducir en cada movimiento escribió: “¡Reto a @CaneloOficial a que suba conmigo al cuadrilátero luego de pelear con Mayweather! Vamos Canelo, puedes ganar”.
Tras esto, se han disparado los rumores sobre algún romance entre ambos, pero resalta que la sexy venezolana haya hecho públicas sus palabras para el combate del próximo 14 de septiembre, en la Arena Grand Garden MGM de Las Vegas.
