Por Fernando Gonzalez

La escultural modelo retó coquetamente al boxeador mexicano

Redacción

A pocos meses de que Saúl Álvarez suba al ring para la pelea más importante de su carrera, siguen sumándose aficionados que confían en que vencerá al estadounidense Floyd Mayweather Jr., sin embargo, destaca que atractivas mujeres se suman a su causa, no sin antes coquetear sin reparo.

Resulta que la sensual venezolana Diosa Canales invitó al Canelo a que se enfrenten al menos “un round”, siempre y cuando derrote a Mayweather Jr.

A través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter, Canales, quien es reconocida en Sudamérica por posar con escasa ropa y seducir en cada movimiento escribió: “¡Reto a @CaneloOficial a que suba conmigo al cuadrilátero luego de pelear con Mayweather! Vamos Canelo, puedes ganar”.

Tras esto, se han disparado los rumores sobre algún romance entre ambos, pero resalta que la sexy venezolana haya hecho públicas sus palabras para el combate del próximo 14 de septiembre, en la Arena Grand Garden MGM de Las Vegas.

27 Respuestas

  1. ig

    I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more
    useful than ever before.

    Responder
  2. Louis

    It’s hard to find knowledgeable people for this topic, however,
    you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks

    Responder
  3. Estela

    Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this website, and post is in fact
    fruitful for me, keep up posting these content.

    Responder
  5. Shay

    Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my
    comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and
    I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder
  6. Wilda

    Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
    There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
    Please let me know. Cheers

    Responder
  7. Lucia

    Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you
    know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its
    a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the
    same results.

    Responder
  11. work at home

    I used to be recommended this website by means of my cousin.
    I am not positive whether or not this post is written by way of him as no one else recognise such designated about my trouble.

    You’re wonderful! Thanks!

    Responder
  12. Georges Sadala

    I feel this is among the most significant information for me.
    And i’m happy reading your article. But should observation on few basic things, The web site style is wonderful, the
    articles is actually nice : D. Just right process, cheers

    Responder
  13. suitable advisor

    Hello there, I found your website by means of Google while
    searching for a comparable subject, your website
    came up, it appears to be like great. I have bookmarked
    it in my google bookmarks.
    Hello there, simply became aware of your blog through Google, and located that it is
    really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
    I will appreciate should you continue this in future.
    A lot of people will probably be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder
  17. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but after browsing through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me.

    Regardless, I’m definitely delighted I stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!

    Responder
  18. web designing

    My brother suggested I may like this website. He used to be entirely right.
    This publish truly made my day. You cann’t consider just how much time I had spent for this info!
    Thank you!

    Responder
  20. Genia

    Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m
    not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder
  24. financial advisor

    I was suggested this web site by my cousin.
    I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one
    else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing!

    Thanks!

    Responder
  26. financial advisor grand rapids

    I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of
    your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder
  27. Samara

    Howdy very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?
    I’m satisfied to seek out numerous useful info right here in the put up, we’d like work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.