Organizaciones mexicanas rechazan el etiquetado de EU
Notimex
México.- La Confederación Nacional de Organizaciones Ganaderas (CNOG) se sumó a la demanda judicial interpuesta el 8 de julio pasado en cortes de Washington, Estados Unidos, contra el Sistema de Etiquetado de país de origen (COOL, por sus siglas en inglés).
La CNOG consideró que el gobierno de los Estados Unidos no ha cumplido a cabalidad con el fallo que emitió la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) contra el COOL, al determinar que dicho sistema de etiquetado discrimina a las vacas mexicanas, entre otros animales.
La Confederación sostuvo que la Regla Final “hace más marcada la discriminación en contra del ganado mexicano, debido a que restringe las mezclas de carne obtenida de ganado nacido en México con la proveniente del nacido en la vecina nación”.
De igual manera, “incrementa la complejidad del sistema de etiquetado en ese país, ya que para cada corte se deberá informar el lugar de nacimiento, crianza y sacrificio del animal de donde proviene, lo que se traducirá en una mayor reducción en el precio de nuestras exportaciones”.
Por ello, la CNOG informó que se unió a la demanda interpuesta el 8 de julio ante cortes federales estadounidenses, con organizaciones como American Meat Institute (AMI), American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP), Canadian Cattlemen´s Association (CCA) y el Canadian Pork Council, entre otras.
La Confederación sostuvo que se demostrará que legalmente el gobierno de Estados Unidos no puede imponer a los particulares la obligación de transmitir información, como la contenida en las etiquetas con que se comercializa la carne en ese país.
Foto: Especial
