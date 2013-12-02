Por juan manuel hernandez

En el marco del Día Mundial de la Lucha contra el Sida revelan la creación de un kit que detecta el virus por medio de la saliva

Healthcare Foundation inauguró en el Distrito Federal un nuevo centro de atención para la detección del VIH

Healthcare Foundation inauguró en el Distrito Federal un nuevo centro de atención para la detección del VIH

Redacción

Guerrero.- La Secretaría de Salud tiene registra­dos en el estado 7 mil 649 casos de personas con VIH-Sida, de los cuales 3 mil 457 cuentan con un tratamiento antirretroviral; durante el último año se ha reducido el número de nuevos padecimientos gracias a las medidas preventivas.

En el marco del Día Mundial de la Respuesta ante el Sida, la dependencia lleva un lema de campaña de prevención denominado: “Todas y todos somos parte de la respuesta, súmate por una generación libre de Sida”; como parte de las medidas para generar concien­cia en la población para que se autoproteja.

El director de Epidemiología y Medicina Preventiva de la Se­cretaría de Salud, Rufino Silva Domínguez, aseguró que en 2013 han disminuido los casos de contagio. Las regiones de mayor incidencia son Acapulco con 50 por ciento del total.

Después del puerto sigue la Costa Chica y la Costa Grande con 10 por ciento, respectivamente, y la región Norte con ocho por ciento; el resto de las regiones presenta un porcenta­je bajo de incidencia.

Destacó que se han teni­do resultados favorables en la productividad, prevención, detección, seguimiento y ser­vicios de calidad al paciente; lo que permitió a la dependencia ubicarse en el primer lugar en la iniciativa de evaluación federal.

Guerrero destina un monto presupuestal anual de 98 millones de pesos para el programa de VIH-Sida, para la realización de múltiples medi­das al ser la previsión la más importante; anualmente Salud invierte en el tratamiento para un paciente por lo menos 40 mil pesos.

Falta educación

En cambio, en las comunida­des indígenas de Chiapas la resistencia a usar preservativo en sus relaciones sexuales mantiene vigente la transmi­sión del virus en municipios de la zona de los Altos, de notable prevalencia pluriétnica, informó Ulises Córdova Ochoa, titular de la Jurisdicción Sanitaria II.

Diagnostican en 72 horas

El desarrollo de un kit que detecta el VIH en saliva, que es autoadministra­ble y permite encontrar el virus en 72 horas, es un trabajo de investiga­ción que se realiza en la Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí, con el cual se espera cambiar la manera de diagnos­ticar la enfermedad. El doctor en genética y biólogo molecular, Alfredo Méndez Cabañas, es el jefe del proyecto junto con universidades.

50% de los infectados se encuentran en Acapulco.

10% de los enfermos están en las Costas Chica y Grande.

Foto: Cuartoscuro

17 Respuestas

  1. ig

    Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe this site needs far
    more attention. I’ll probably be returning to see more,
    thanks for the advice!

    Responder
  2. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone
    and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot
    drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she
    has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to
    share it with someone!

    Responder
  3. Christie

    Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever
    have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and
    I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no back up.
    Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?

    Responder
  4. Clifford

    Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my
    blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme.
    Bless you

    Responder
  6. financial advisors available

    Admiring the persistence you put into your website and in depth information you present.

    It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while
    that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
    Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS
    feeds to my Google account.

    Responder
  8. Egli Diana Pinto

    Hola! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from
    Lubbock Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the fantastic job!

    Responder
  10. Max

    Hi! I realize this is sort of off-topic however
    I needed to ask. Does managing a well-established blog such as yours require a massive
    amount work? I’m brand new to blogging however I do write in my diary on a daily basis.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and thoughts online.
    Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for new aspiring
    bloggers. Thankyou!

    Responder
  11. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    What i do not understood is in truth how you are
    not really much more neatly-favored than you might be now.
    You are so intelligent. You already know therefore considerably
    when it comes to this subject, made me in my opinion believe
    it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to
    be interested until it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga!
    Your own stuffs great. All the time deal with it up!

    Responder
  12. successful lotto

    Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast!
    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to
    your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Responder
  15. Claudia

    wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not notice this.

    You should continue your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!

    Responder
  17. Egli Diana Pinto

    I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you
    create this website yourself or did you hire someone to
    do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my
    own blog and would like to find out where u got this
    from. thanks

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.