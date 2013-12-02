En el marco del Día Mundial de la Lucha contra el Sida revelan la creación de un kit que detecta el virus por medio de la saliva
Redacción
Guerrero.- La Secretaría de Salud tiene registrados en el estado 7 mil 649 casos de personas con VIH-Sida, de los cuales 3 mil 457 cuentan con un tratamiento antirretroviral; durante el último año se ha reducido el número de nuevos padecimientos gracias a las medidas preventivas.
En el marco del Día Mundial de la Respuesta ante el Sida, la dependencia lleva un lema de campaña de prevención denominado: “Todas y todos somos parte de la respuesta, súmate por una generación libre de Sida”; como parte de las medidas para generar conciencia en la población para que se autoproteja.
El director de Epidemiología y Medicina Preventiva de la Secretaría de Salud, Rufino Silva Domínguez, aseguró que en 2013 han disminuido los casos de contagio. Las regiones de mayor incidencia son Acapulco con 50 por ciento del total.
Después del puerto sigue la Costa Chica y la Costa Grande con 10 por ciento, respectivamente, y la región Norte con ocho por ciento; el resto de las regiones presenta un porcentaje bajo de incidencia.
Destacó que se han tenido resultados favorables en la productividad, prevención, detección, seguimiento y servicios de calidad al paciente; lo que permitió a la dependencia ubicarse en el primer lugar en la iniciativa de evaluación federal.
Guerrero destina un monto presupuestal anual de 98 millones de pesos para el programa de VIH-Sida, para la realización de múltiples medidas al ser la previsión la más importante; anualmente Salud invierte en el tratamiento para un paciente por lo menos 40 mil pesos.
Falta educación
En cambio, en las comunidades indígenas de Chiapas la resistencia a usar preservativo en sus relaciones sexuales mantiene vigente la transmisión del virus en municipios de la zona de los Altos, de notable prevalencia pluriétnica, informó Ulises Córdova Ochoa, titular de la Jurisdicción Sanitaria II.
Diagnostican en 72 horas
El desarrollo de un kit que detecta el VIH en saliva, que es autoadministrable y permite encontrar el virus en 72 horas, es un trabajo de investigación que se realiza en la Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí, con el cual se espera cambiar la manera de diagnosticar la enfermedad. El doctor en genética y biólogo molecular, Alfredo Méndez Cabañas, es el jefe del proyecto junto con universidades.
50% de los infectados se encuentran en Acapulco.
10% de los enfermos están en las Costas Chica y Grande.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
