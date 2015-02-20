Por Becarios Web

Dos sujetos fueron asesinados en una paletería

Redacción

Fueron asesinados en una paletería donde intentaban eludir a sus perseguidores( Cuartoscuro)



Ayer en la noche dos sujetos fueron asesinados en una paletería mientras intentaban de escapar de sus perseguidores. Los hombres perdieron la vida en la calle Querétaro y cerrada de Querétaro en la colonia San Martin Azcatepec en el municipio de Tecamac.

Los que los perseguían les dieron muerte en el lugar y se fugaron. En el lugar fueron encontrados varios casquillos de diferentes calibres.

