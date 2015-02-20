Dos sujetos fueron asesinados en una paletería
Redacción
Ayer en la noche dos sujetos fueron asesinados en una paletería mientras intentaban de escapar de sus perseguidores. Los hombres perdieron la vida en la calle Querétaro y cerrada de Querétaro en la colonia San Martin Azcatepec en el municipio de Tecamac.
Los que los perseguían les dieron muerte en el lugar y se fugaron. En el lugar fueron encontrados varios casquillos de diferentes calibres.
