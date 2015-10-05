Jewels, un bulldog francés, es el encargado de vigilar y proteger la casa de sus dueños y su trabajo lo hace tan bien que incluso dos oseznos salieron huyendo del patio del hogar luego de que el pequeño perrito los corriera con sus ladridos cuando curioseaban.
El video fue captado por cámaras de seguridad de una casa en Monrovia, California y el dueño aseguró a una televisora que no podía creer la actitud de su perrita. “Ella se convirtió en un lobo”.
En el audiovisual se ve a dos osos pequeños curiosear por una casa cuando Jewels salió a toda velocidad para corretear por todo el patio a los oseznos que también salieron lo más rápido que pudieron.
