El mediocampista mexicano sería moneda de cambio para que Barcelona obtenga al portero chileno Claudio Bravo
Redacción
Jonathan Dos Santos sería moneda de cambio de su actual club, Barcelona, que pretende al portero de Real Sociedad Claudio Bravo, informó este martes Mundo Deportivo de España.
El equipo ‘cule’ quiere lo más pronto posible al guardavalla chileno, con quien al parecer ya acordó un contrato por cuatro temporadas, sólo falta finiquitar el traspaso con La Real.
En un principio, Real Sociedad pidió 30 millones de dólares, aunque se prevé que la negociación final ronde entre los 10 o 12, más un jugador del Barsa.
Ya sea Cristian Tello, Bojan Krkic o Jonathan Dos Santos sería el futbolista que terminara por cerrar la operación.
Al parecer, el favorito para la transacción es Tello; aunque no hay que descartar a Dos Santos, a quien Real Sociedad buscó la temporada pasada.
Foto: Especial
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to write a
little comment to support you.
I think this is among the most vital info for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few
general things, The site style is ideal, the articles is
really great : D. Good job, cheers
Right now it looks like Movable Type is the top blogging platform out
there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what
you are using on your blog?
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with
the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this
one these days.
When some one searches for his necessary thing, so he/she
wants to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
I was very happy to discover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic
read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new information in your web
site.
Thank you, I have recently been looking for info about this
subject for a long time and yours is the best I’ve came upon till
now. However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the supply?
Hi there to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this web site, and your views are nice
designed for new viewers.
Unquestionably believe that that you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the easiest
thing to have in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get
annoyed while folks consider issues that they plainly don’t recognize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as smartly as outlined out the whole
thing without having side effect , other people can take a signal.
Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
Tremendous issues here. I am very glad to look
your post. Thanks so much and I am having a look forward to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
I know this web page presents quality dependent articles or reviews and extra data, is there any other website which
offers such things in quality?
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way
of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m inspired!
Very helpful information specifically the remaining part :
) I maintain such info much. I used to be seeking this particular info for
a long time. Thanks and good luck.
As the admin of this web site is working, no doubt very
shortly it will be famous, due to its feature contents.
Hi, I do believe this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉
I’m going to come back yet again since i have
saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.
Hi there, I found your web site by means of Google
at the same time as looking for a similar topic, your site got here up, it seems good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply become aware of your weblog via Google, and located that it’s truly informative.
I am going to be careful for brussels. I will appreciate if you proceed this in future.
Numerous other folks might be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!