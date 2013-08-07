Por Fernando Gonzalez

Jóvenes beneficiados por DACA buscan asesoría para vivir plenamente

03-TABLA-f2Virginia Alvarado – [email protected]

Nueva York.- Jóvenes indocumentados que fueron beneficiados por el programa fede­ral de Deferred Action for Child­hood Arrivals (DACA) sienten que continúan viviendo en las sombras, debido a que desco­nocen cuáles son sus derechos actuales en EU.

Eder Cabrera, de 28 años y quien gracias a DACA obtuvo un permiso de trabajo y número de seguro social por dos años, expresó a Diario de México Edición USA que le ha sido difícil adaptarse a esta nueva realidad.

Del mismo modo, Ricardo Hernández, de 24 años, comentó que hace falta que las autori­dades mexicanas brinden datos más precisos sobre los bene­ficios de la iniciativa guberna­mental: “Hay demasiadas cosas que no sabemos, nos dan los papeles pero nos dejan ahí sin ninguna guía para adaptarnos a vivir de forma legal”.

Al respecto, Teresa García coordinadora de los programas Saliendo de las sombras de Asociación Tepeyac NY indicó que el desconcierto de los ‘soñadores’ ha propiciado que más organizaciones realicen charlas y talleres para los estudiantes que gracias a DACA pueden vivir de forma legal en EU.

Foto: Virginia Alvarado

dreamers-01 (1)

