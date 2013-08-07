Jóvenes beneficiados por DACA buscan asesoría para vivir plenamente
Virginia Alvarado – [email protected]
Nueva York.- Jóvenes indocumentados que fueron beneficiados por el programa federal de Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) sienten que continúan viviendo en las sombras, debido a que desconocen cuáles son sus derechos actuales en EU.
Eder Cabrera, de 28 años y quien gracias a DACA obtuvo un permiso de trabajo y número de seguro social por dos años, expresó a Diario de México Edición USA que le ha sido difícil adaptarse a esta nueva realidad.
Del mismo modo, Ricardo Hernández, de 24 años, comentó que hace falta que las autoridades mexicanas brinden datos más precisos sobre los beneficios de la iniciativa gubernamental: “Hay demasiadas cosas que no sabemos, nos dan los papeles pero nos dejan ahí sin ninguna guía para adaptarnos a vivir de forma legal”.
Al respecto, Teresa García coordinadora de los programas Saliendo de las sombras de Asociación Tepeyac NY indicó que el desconcierto de los ‘soñadores’ ha propiciado que más organizaciones realicen charlas y talleres para los estudiantes que gracias a DACA pueden vivir de forma legal en EU.
Foto: Virginia Alvarado
