El jugador de Cruz Azul aceptó que estuvo a punto de irse

Redacción.- Marc Crosas, refuerzo de Cruz Azul para el Apertura 2015, aceptó que dudó seguir en el futbol mexicano por falta de continuidad, pues en Santos, equipo al que llegó a México, no tenía el juego esperado, pero su situación cambió al arribar con los Leones Negros de la UdeG. “Hace un año yo dudaba de seguir jugando en México, por ocupar plaza de extranjero y no tener continuidad. Cuando había tenido oportunidades no había estado al nivel, ahora llega la prueba verdadera en un equipo grande”, dijo el refuerzo cementero.

En el presente, el español naturalizado mexicano y canterano del Barcelona, sólo se preocupa por aportar a La Máquina y conseguir el tan ansiado título de Liga. “Es cierto que vengo de pelear el descenso, pero también me ha tocado pelear por campeonatos. Todos queremos cambiar la dinámica. Yo siento la presión de formar parte de un gran club, y en un gran club siempre se te piden hacer cosas grandes”.

El mediocampista hará mancuerna con un histórico de los cementeros, Gerardo Torrado, en busca de fortalecer la columna vertebral de los de La Noria y conseguir, en primera instancia, la calificación a la Fiesta Grande del futbol mexicano.

Foto: Mexsport