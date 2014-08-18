La protagonista de la nueva telenovela de Azteca pidió a las autoridades no olvidarse de los ciudadanos

Edith González fue víctima de la inseguridad que vive la Ciudad de México en un sonado asalto que sufrió en el Centro Comercial San Jerónimo. El 20 de julio pasado, la actriz a su esposo Lorenzo Lazo fueron despoja­dos de sus pertenencias, por lo que hizo un llamado de alerta dirigido al Jefe de Gobierno Miguel Ángel Mancera para que tomara cartas en el asunto.

Tras la difusión de un indignante video, el asaltante fue atrapado en una persecu­ción en la delegación Iztapalapa. Su nombre es Eduardo Pier Ramírez Aldana, alias ‘El Pier’, quien confesó su delito y el nombre de su supuesto cómplice, Isaac Aldana Rangel.

No obstante, Edith optó por continuar adelante con su vida y sus actividades in­cluso antes de que el delincuente fuera atrapado, con la consig­na de que no se puede vivir con temor.

“El miedo no debe formar parte de nuestras vidas, hay que construir un mejor país. No sólo dejar que las cosas suce­dan, sino tomar partido en las cosas del país”, consideró González en entrevista con Diario de México, previa al estreno de su nueva telenovela ‘Las Bravo’.

Mujer de actitud

Aunque no quiere ahondar en el tema de su asalto, Edith espera que los gobiernos (Federal y local) no olviden que lo más importante es cómo viven sus ciudada­nos. En el caso de su nuevo melodrama, interpreta a una mujer que sale adelante pese a las adversidades económicas, algo que le sucede a muchas personas “Cuando muere su esposo, ella y su familia quedan endeu­dadas por tres millones de dólares; deuda que ni siquiera sabía que existía”, detalló. “Creo que esta no­vela se trata de cómo pagar tres millones y no morir en el intento”, bromeó.

Un drama para gozar

Cada historia tiene un toque especial y éste no sólo abordará la lucha de la familia por salir adelante, sino la manera en que cada quien lo hace, en este caso un bar de ‘strippers’; lo que hará de esta historia una telenovela para ‘disfrutar’.

“Salir adelante en el mundo está cañón y el de ‘Valentina’ dará una gran vuelta, de pronto se ve sola, su única herencia es un bar de chicos”, cuenta Edith, quien confía en que esta producción abrirá la mentali­dad de la sociedad.

Buen cambio. La actriz se mudó a Azteca en 2010, desde entonces ha realizado cuatro tele­novelas: ‘Corazón rojo’, ‘Vivir a destiempo’, ‘Acorazón abierto’ y ‘Las Bravo’.

La frase:

“Queremos dar dos mensajes: la unión familiar y que cualquier trabajo es digno”.Edith González, actriz.

