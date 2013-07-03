Por Fernando Gonzalez

Para prevenir hechos violentos contra candidatos el 7 de julio

ejercitoPuebla.- Para evitar dis­turbios en las eleccio­nes de este 7 de julio, autoridades estatales determinaron que municipios como Tlacotepec de Benito Juá­rez, Petlalcingo e Ixcamilpa de Guerrero, donde han presentado conflictos en comicios anterio­res, serán vigiladas por policías y militares.

El gobierno poblano asegura que esta medida es preventiva para evitar focos rojos antes, durante y después del proceso donde se elegirán a 217 presi­dentes municipales y 41 diputa­dos locales.

Por ello, aseguró que a partir del jueves mantendrá comunicación constante con las autoridades electorales, el municipio, los representantes de los diferentes partidos políticos e incluso con militares para garantizar la seguridad de la ciudadanía al ejercer su voto.

Cabe destacar que con 27 sufragios a favor y ocho en contra, el Congreso del estado aprobó la tarde del lunes un exhorto a la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) para que permita la entrada del Ejército al estado de Puebla.

