Para prevenir hechos violentos contra candidatos el 7 de julio
Puebla.- Para evitar disturbios en las elecciones de este 7 de julio, autoridades estatales determinaron que municipios como Tlacotepec de Benito Juárez, Petlalcingo e Ixcamilpa de Guerrero, donde han presentado conflictos en comicios anteriores, serán vigiladas por policías y militares.
El gobierno poblano asegura que esta medida es preventiva para evitar focos rojos antes, durante y después del proceso donde se elegirán a 217 presidentes municipales y 41 diputados locales.
Por ello, aseguró que a partir del jueves mantendrá comunicación constante con las autoridades electorales, el municipio, los representantes de los diferentes partidos políticos e incluso con militares para garantizar la seguridad de la ciudadanía al ejercer su voto.
Cabe destacar que con 27 sufragios a favor y ocho en contra, el Congreso del estado aprobó la tarde del lunes un exhorto a la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) para que permita la entrada del Ejército al estado de Puebla.
