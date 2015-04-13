Reclusas utilizan el arte para rehabilitarse
Guerrero.– Con pintura, poesía, lectura y artesanías, mujeres internas en el Centro de Readaptación Social (Cereso) de Acapulco buscan aliviar el encierro y estar preparadas para el día en que se reincorporen a la sociedad.
A través de talleres artísticos y disciplinas como el teatro, escultura en barro cocido, creación literaria, danza contemporánea, dibujo e historias de vida, participan para no caer en la depresión, cuyas actividades también forman parte de su buena conducta.
María de la Cruz Dorantes Zamora, de 31 años, ingreso al penal el 6 de octubre del 2014 y la acusan de robo calificado en contra de una empresa gravillera, ubicada en el poblado de Parotillas en la zona rural de Acapulco. Dice que estar en un penal, dice que es algo que no lo desea a nadie porque ha tenido que alejarse de sus cuatro hijos de 5, 8, 10 y 13 años, que son cuidados por sus padres.
Iliana Escalante Esparza Otero, de 24 años y con un embarazo de cinco meses, comentó que su estancia en el penal de Acapulco la ha ayudado a descubrir que es buena para la poesía y escribir.
Acusada de homicidio complementado, Iliana se inspiró a escribir una poesía de sus gatos y lo tituló “Bigotes y Bigotas” y un monólogo con el que concursó a nivel nacional y que realizó la Secretaría de Gobernación (Segob), con la sorpresa de que ganó el segundo lugar.
Foto: Especial
