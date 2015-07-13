Los catalanes arrancarán su pretemporada contra el Galaxy
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Después de ganar todo en la temporada pasada, Barcelona regresa a la actividad con la International Champions Cup, torneo en el que debutará frente al Galaxy de Los Ángeles, el próximo 21 de julio. Los blaugranas arribarán a suelo estadounidense el sábado 18, aunque no contarán con Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano y Claudio Bravo, por la actividad que tuvieron estos jugadores en Copa América.
El argentino Messi y el chileno Bravo siguen de vacaciones en las playas del Caribe, mientras que el defensa Mascherano aprovechó su tiempo libre para visitar León, Guanajuato, en días pasados, y dar una plática en un colegio.
Los culés enfrentarán al Galaxy en el estadio Rose Bowl, que lucirá repleto, ya que desde el 29 de mayo se agotaron las localidades por ver al catalogado “mejor equipo del mundo”. Después de medirse al club de la MLS, el Barsa jugará contra el Manchester United, el 25 de julio en San Francisco, encuentro para el cual Luis Enrique ya contará con el brasileño Neymar.
El flamante campeón de España y de la Champions League afina detalles para la siguiente temporada, aunque tiene plantel incompleto, ya que, además de los mencionados ausentes, Dani Alves y Ter Stegen se unirán al equipo después de la gira por los Estados Unidos, debido a la acción que tuvieron con Brasil y Alemania, respectivamente.
Foto: Mexport
