Este domingo se disputarán el fonógrafo de oro
Notimex
Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki”, Juanes, Lila Downs y Rubén Blades, se disputarán este domingo el Grammy americano al Mejor Álbum Pop Latino.
Para el evento, los ganadores de las categorías latinas se conocerán en el llamado “pre telecast” en el que horas antes la Academia anuncia el mayor número de galardonados.
Sólo el cantautor colombiano Juanes tendrá una actuación en español durante la ceremonia estelar televisada, en donde se conoce una docena de ganadores de los que son considerados premios estelares.
La Academia Nacional de la Grabación (NARAS, por sus siglas en inglés) llevará a cabo su 57 entrega anual de premios en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.
En la categoría de Álbum Pop Latino fueron nominados “Tangos” de Rubén Blades; “Elypse” de Camila; “Raiz” de Lila Downs, Niña Pastori y Soledad.
Asimismo, “Loco de amor” de Juanes y “Gracias por estar aquí” de Marco Antonio Solís.
En Mejor Álbum Rock Latino, Urbano o Alternativo “Multiviral” de Calle 13; “Detrás De La Máquina” de Chocquibtown; “Bailar En La Cueva” de Jorge Drexler; “Agua Maldita” de Molotov y “Vengo” de Ana Tijoux.
En Mejor Álbum Regional Mexicana “Lástima que sean ajenas” de Pepe Aguilar y “Mano A Mano – Tangos A La Manera De Vicente Fernández” de Vicente Fernández.
También en esta categoría “Voz y Guitarra” de Ixya Herrera; “15 Aniversario” de Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea y “Alegría Del Mariachi” de Mariachi Los Arrieros Del Valle.
En Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino “50 Aniversario” de El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico; “First Class To Havana” de Aymee Nuviola; “Live” de Palo!; “El Asunto” de Totó La Momposina y “Más + Corazón Profundo” de Carlos Vives.
Foto: Especial.
