Raphael está listo para dos shows en el Auditorio Nacional de la Ciudad de México

Raphael

En 1966 y 1967 re-presentó a España en el Festival de Eurovisión con “Yo soy aquel” y “Hablemos del amor”, quedando en séptima y sexta posición

Notimex

Ciudad de México.- El galardonado cantante y actor español, Raphael, consolidado a nivel mundial gracias a su carrera musical en la que ha grabado casi 60 álbumes, celebró su cumpleaños número 72 previo a deleitar a sus fanáticos mexicanos con dos conciertos en el Auditorio Nacional del DF.

El Divo de Linares presentará su show de la gira mundial “De amor & desamor” los días 20 y 21 de mayo en el Coloso de Reforma, para después continuar el 8 en Monterrey, Nuevo León; el 13 en Querétaro y el 15 en Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Rafael Miguel Martos Sánchez, su nombre real, nació en Linares, provincia de Andalucía, España, el 5 de mayo de 1943, en el seno de una familia humilde que se trasladó a Madrid antes de que cumpliera su primer año de vida.

Acostumbrado desde siempre a oír cantar a su madre doña Rafaela, le resultó tan natural hacerlo como a todos los niños jugar.

Fue así que, en la iglesia de San Antonio, de Madrid, la necesidad de una primera voz para el coro le abrió paso para su inicio en la música a los c años y a los nueve participó en un festival en Salzburgo, Austria, con el coro del colegio; tras lo cual fue reconocido como niño prodigio y recibió el Premio como Solista a la Mejor voz Infantil de Europa.

Pocos años después ingresó como cadete y aspirante en la academia y editorial musical del maestro Francisco Gordillo, con vistas a lanzarse en la carrera artística.

Ya con Francisco Paco Gordillo, hijo del maestro Francisco Gordillo, como representante, Raphael se inició como cantante profesional y firmó contrato como artista exclusivo.

Entre sus primeros éxitos se pueden citar “Te voy a contar mi vida”, “Llevan”, “A pesar de todo”, “Cada cual” e “Inmensidad”.

El 14 de julio de 1970 año contrajo matrimonio con la periodista y escritora Natalia Figueroa, hija del escritor Agustín de Figueroa y nieta del Conde de Romanones. La boda se realizó en la ciudad de Venecia, Italia, para evitar el acoso de la prensa. Producto de este enlace nacieron tres hijos: Jacobo, Alejandra y Manuel.

Con la gira “De amor & desamor”, título homónimo a su última producción, el artista se presentará en el Auditorio Nacional para brindar un recorrido por sus éxitos.

Foto: Cuartoscuro

