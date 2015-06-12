Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Las cifras que maneja el mercado mexicano, cada vez son más altas

Damm

Jürgen Damm causó revuelo por su traspaso a Tigres

Redacción.- El régimen de transferencias del futbol mexicano registró 112 operaciones, que derramaron mil 115 millones de pesos, la cifra más grande en la historia de este evento; fueron 181 millones más que en el 2014, a pesar de que se concretaron menos movimientos de futbolistas.

Después de 25 ediciones del Draft, la cantidad de dinero que se mueve va en aumento; en 1990 se realizaron 53 transferencias con un derroche de 24 millones de pesos. El 2014 impuso récord económico, pero de inmediato fue desplazado por este año, en el que se dieron 35 traspasos definitivos y 77 operaciones temporales.

Destacó la compra de Jürgen Damm por Tigres, en 10 millones de dólares (150 millones de pesos), una de las más caras del futbol mexicano, equiparable con las ventas de Darwin Quintero, Oribe Peralta y Christian Benitez, de Santos a América. El joven de 22 años había sido buscado por la Roma, Manchester United y Chelsea.

Foto: Mexsport

