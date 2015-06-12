Las cifras que maneja el mercado mexicano, cada vez son más altas
Redacción.- El régimen de transferencias del futbol mexicano registró 112 operaciones, que derramaron mil 115 millones de pesos, la cifra más grande en la historia de este evento; fueron 181 millones más que en el 2014, a pesar de que se concretaron menos movimientos de futbolistas.
Después de 25 ediciones del Draft, la cantidad de dinero que se mueve va en aumento; en 1990 se realizaron 53 transferencias con un derroche de 24 millones de pesos. El 2014 impuso récord económico, pero de inmediato fue desplazado por este año, en el que se dieron 35 traspasos definitivos y 77 operaciones temporales.
Destacó la compra de Jürgen Damm por Tigres, en 10 millones de dólares (150 millones de pesos), una de las más caras del futbol mexicano, equiparable con las ventas de Darwin Quintero, Oribe Peralta y Christian Benitez, de Santos a América. El joven de 22 años había sido buscado por la Roma, Manchester United y Chelsea.
Foto: Mexsport
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article. Thank you for providing this info.
Hi there, I log on to your blogs like every week. Your writing style
is awesome, keep up the good work!
Hi friends, good paragraph and pleasant arguments commented here, I am in fact
enjoying by these.
I pay a quick visit every day a few web pages and blogs to read content, however this weblog presents
feature based posts.
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating
it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got
some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it
grow over time.
Wow! After all I got a blog from where I can in fact obtain useful data regarding my study and knowledge.
This is a topic which is near to my heart…
Thank you! Where are your contact details though?
Thank you for some other wonderful article. Where else may just anybody get that type of info in such an ideal manner of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such
information.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the info you present here and can’t wait
to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good blog!