Con esfuerzo y dedicación, el originario de Huamuxitlán, Guerrero, ha logrado compartir el escenario con artistas como El Komander
Héctor Calderón Follow @Diariodemexusa
El paisano Pedro Victoria Sayas, mejor conocido como El Chaparrito de Oro, llegó a Nueva York en 1997 y años más tarde, en 2010, comenzaría a caminar el trayecto que tanto lo ha hecho feliz, como cantante y compositor.
El originario de Huamuxtitlán, uno de los municipios que conforman el estado de Guerrero, nació el 27 de agosto de 1977, e indicó que su nombre artístico se lo dio su compadre, llamado Félix Hernández, quien en una ocasión lo nombró de esa manera, haciendo referencia a su tamaño y valor de su calidad humana.
“Desde mis inicios como cantante en el 2010 yo he interpretado canciones de Vicente Fernández, Cornelio Reina, Beto Quintanilla, Lorenzo de Monteclaro y Gerardo Reyes”, comentó Victoria Sayas, quien además ha compuesto dos temas con la ayuda de su esposa, Emma Aquino.
La primera melodía, ‘Ilusión de un niño’, es en cierta forma una autobiografía, pues narra un poco de su niñez, las vivencias que experimentó durante esa parte de mi vida, además de su crecimiento y las metas que se fue trazando en la vida, y que de una u otra manera, ha logrado alcanzar.
En referencia al corrido ‘Mi vida pasada’, manifestó que retrata parte de su vida en el pueblo donde creció junto a su familia y la trágica muerte de su padre, esto a modo de homenaje para él.
Los reconocimientos como artista no han estado distantes de su vida. No sólo ha recibido el aplauso del público en donde se presenta, también que ha sido motivo de homenajes por diferentes organizaciones, como el Comité Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas y del Festival Meridan, entre otras.
La emoción de ‘El Chaparrito de Oro’ se nota cuando señala que gracias al éxito obtenido de su carrera, ha logrado compartir escenarios con varios artistas famosos, entre los que destacan El Chapo de Sinaloa, El Triguillo Palma, El Komander y el grupo Tierra Cali.
Números:
1997 fue en año en que llegó de Guerrero a Nueva York.
37 años de edad tiene el cantautor mexicano.
Foto: Especial
