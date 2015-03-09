Con esfuerzo y dedicación, el originario de Huamuxitlán, Guerrero, ha logrado compartir el escenario con artistas como El Komander

Chaparrito

La primera canción que compuso fue ‘Ilusión de un niño’, en 2013; un año después escribió el corrido ‘Mi vida pasada’

Héctor Calderón

El paisano Pedro Victoria Sayas, mejor conocido como El Chaparrito de Oro, llegó a Nueva York en 1997 y años más tarde, en 2010, comenzaría a caminar el trayecto que tanto lo ha hecho feliz, como cantante y compositor.

El originario de Huamuxtitlán, uno de los municipios que conforman el estado de Guerrero, nació el 27 de agosto de 1977, e indicó que su nombre artístico se lo dio su compadre, llamado Félix Hernández, quien en una ocasión lo nombró de esa manera, haciendo referencia a su tamaño y valor de su calidad humana.

“Desde mis inicios como cantante en el 2010 yo he interpretado canciones de Vicente Fernández, Cornelio Reina, Beto Quintanilla, Lorenzo de Monteclaro y Gerardo Reyes”, comentó Victoria Sayas, quien además ha compuesto dos temas con la ayuda de su esposa, Emma Aquino.

La primera melodía, ‘Ilusión de un niño’, es en cierta forma una autobiografía, pues narra un poco de su niñez, las vivencias que experimentó durante esa parte de mi vida, además de su crecimiento y las metas que se fue trazando en la vida, y que de una u otra manera, ha logrado alcanzar.

En referencia al corrido ‘Mi vida pasada’, manifestó que retrata parte de su vida en el pueblo donde creció junto a su familia y la trágica muerte de su padre, esto a modo de homenaje para él.

Los reconocimientos como artista no han estado distantes de su vida. No sólo ha recibido el aplauso del público en donde se presenta, también que ha sido motivo de homenajes por diferentes organizaciones, como el Comité Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas y del Festival Meridan, entre otras.

La emoción de ‘El Chaparrito de Oro’ se nota cuando señala que gracias al éxito obtenido de su carrera, ha logrado compartir escenarios con varios artistas famosos, entre los que destacan El Chapo de Sinaloa, El Triguillo Palma, El Komander y el grupo Tierra Cali.

Números:

1997 fue en año en que llegó de Guerrero a Nueva York.

37 años de edad tiene el cantautor mexicano.

Foto: Especial

14 Respuestas

  1. ig

    You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I
    in finding this matter to be really something which I think I’d never understand.

    It kind of feels too complicated and extremely large
    for me. I’m having a look forward in your subsequent post, I will attempt to get the
    grasp of it!

    Responder
  2. Frances

    I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website.
    I am hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts from you later
    on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my
    own website now 😉

    Responder
  3. Vernita

    Greetings! Very useful advice within this post!
    It is the little changes that make the most important changes.
    Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder
  6. sales life easier

    Simply wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity
    in your post is just great and i can assume you are an expert
    on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.

    Responder
  7. Georges Sadala

    Hey there! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
    I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be
    able to correct this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
    With thanks!

    Responder
  9. Erick

    Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar
    one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam
    comments? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything
    you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any
    support is very much appreciated.

    Responder
  14. car computer exchange

    Hello there, I found your blog by way of Google whilst searching for a similar matter, your website got here up, it seems to be good.
    I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hello there, just turned into alert to your weblog via Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
    I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful in the event you proceed this in future.

    Numerous other people will likely be benefited out of your
    writing. Cheers!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.