Bernd Leno, guardameta del Bayer 04 Leverkusen de la Bundesliga de Alemania y compañero del mexicano, Javier “Chicarito” Hernández cometió la pifia más insólita en lo que va de la temporada en la Bundesliga.
Corría el minuto 11 de juego cuando el defensa central de Bayer, Tah, al ver que no podía salir con la pelota controlada por la lateral derecha, intentó un pase de rutina hacía su arquero, Bernd Leno. Éste en un garrafal error, abanicó el balón, el cual se incrustó en las redes de forma sorprendente.
El increíble autogol significó la victoria parcial del Augsburgo sobre “Las Aspirinas”, ventaja que no duró mucho, pues unos minutos después Karim Bellarabi consiguió el tanto del empate en un contraremate posterior a un disparo desde fuera del área por parte del “Chicharito”.
El encuentro terminó con empate, dejando al equipo del mexicano en la séptima posición de la Bundesliga alemana.
