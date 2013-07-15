Los feligreses lo sienten más cercano
Por: Notimex
El Vaticano.- El papa Francisco está “en paz” con su éxito popular, pese a que siempre quiso tener un perfil bajo y era poca su exposición mediática como arzobispo de Buenos Aires, reveló uno de sus amigos más cercanos.
En entrevista con Notimex, Julio Rimoldi, director del canal 21, la televisión católica de Argentina, recordó la relación particular entre Jorge Mario Bergoglio y los medios, además de evocar algunas anécdotas.
“Una vez quería regalarle un reproductor de discos compactos muy sencillo y me preguntó cuántos botones tenía: “tres o cuatro”, le dije. ‘Entonces no me sirve, más de dos me marean’, respondió”, señaló entre risas.
Desde que era cardenal, dijo, el actual papa no miraba televisión pero le gustaban mucho el cine y la música.
“Hace unos días estuve almorzando con él y me recibió en su habitación en Santa Marta, donde había un aparato de televisión. Yo le pregunté por qué estaba ahí y me respondió que no la veía”, indicó.
“No mira televisión no porque no le guste, prefiere usar ese tiempo para leer o para la música. De todas maneras se da cuenta que la televisión es fundamental para los fines evangelizadores de la Iglesia”, apuntó.
Aseguró que como cardenal, Francisco era una persona de perfil muy bajo y no concedía entrevistas periodísticas salvo a la salida de los hospitales, donde realizaba el lavatorio de los pies o un rito similar.
Destacó que la fuerza de sus palabras radicaba en sus predicaciones y por ello no tenía una gran exposición mediática.
Según Rimoldi, el único programa en el cual aceptó asistir el entonces arzobispo en el canal 21 era una mesa de debate interreligioso y lo hizo porque los otros participantes, un rabino y un pastor protestante, son sus amigos.
Insistió que no le gustaba que se dijera que la televisión se había creado para seguirlo a él.
“Pero ahora los acontecimientos lo exceden, no puede ya tener un perfil bajo. Yo le pregunté cómo conciliaba su estilo y el hecho de ser papa; me respondió: ‘estoy en paz, lo debo hacer, no me preocupa ni me molesta’. En este momento le toca eso”, ponderó.
Afirmó que en Roma el papa se comporta como en Buenos Aires aunque las responsabilidades y exigencias de seguridad de un pontífice son muy distintas a las de un arzobispo.
“Él tiene esos gestos (de cercanía) no pensándolos demasiado, simplemente porque es así, porque pertenecen a su personalidad y no la va a cambiar. Es difícil que sus gestos conspiren contra él porque todo el resto mantiene una congruencia. Sus gestos son naturales, no están hechos a la medida”, agregó.
Rimoldi reconoció que quien conoce por primera vez a Jorge Mario Bergoglio se queda impactado por sus gestos, como le ocurrió a él mismo hace 20 años, cuando lo conoció.
“La verdadera santidad de Francisco radica en su gran humanidad. Es capaz de llorar con un enfermo, su profunda humanidad y su conocimiento de la humanidad del otro lo hacen realmente un santo”, estableció.
Foto: Especial
