Por Enrique Corte

Los feligreses lo sienten más cercano

Por: Notimex

El Vaticano.- El papa Francisco está “en paz” con su éxito popular, pese a que siempre quiso tener un perfil bajo y era poca su exposición mediática como arzobispo de Buenos Aires, reveló uno de sus amigos más cercanos.

En entrevista con Notimex, Julio Rimoldi, director del canal 21, la televisión católica de Argentina, recordó la relación particular entre Jorge Mario Bergoglio y los medios, además de evocar algunas anécdotas.

“Una vez quería regalarle un reproductor de discos compactos muy sencillo y me preguntó cuántos botones tenía: “tres o cuatro”, le dije. ‘Entonces no me sirve, más de dos me marean’, respondió”, señaló entre risas.

Desde que era cardenal, dijo, el actual papa no miraba televisión pero le gustaban mucho el cine y la música.

“Hace unos días estuve almorzando con él y me recibió en su habitación en Santa Marta, donde había un aparato de televisión. Yo le pregunté por qué estaba ahí y me respondió que no la veía”, indicó.

“No mira televisión no porque no le guste, prefiere usar ese tiempo para leer o para la música. De todas maneras se da cuenta que la televisión es fundamental para los fines evangelizadores de la Iglesia”, apuntó.

Aseguró que como cardenal, Francisco era una persona de perfil muy bajo y no concedía entrevistas periodísticas salvo a la salida de los hospitales, donde realizaba el lavatorio de los pies o un rito similar.

Destacó que la fuerza de sus palabras radicaba en sus predicaciones y por ello no tenía una gran exposición mediática.

Según Rimoldi, el único programa en el cual aceptó asistir el entonces arzobispo en el canal 21 era una mesa de debate interreligioso y lo hizo porque los otros participantes, un rabino y un pastor protestante, son sus amigos.

Insistió que no le gustaba que se dijera que la televisión se había creado para seguirlo a él.

“Pero ahora los acontecimientos lo exceden, no puede ya tener un perfil bajo. Yo le pregunté cómo conciliaba su estilo y el hecho de ser papa; me respondió: ‘estoy en paz, lo debo hacer, no me preocupa ni me molesta’. En este momento le toca eso”, ponderó.

Afirmó que en Roma el papa se comporta como en Buenos Aires aunque las responsabilidades y exigencias de seguridad de un pontífice son muy distintas a las de un arzobispo.

“Él tiene esos gestos (de cercanía) no pensándolos demasiado, simplemente porque es así, porque pertenecen a su personalidad y no la va a cambiar. Es difícil que sus gestos conspiren contra él porque todo el resto mantiene una congruencia. Sus gestos son naturales, no están hechos a la medida”, agregó.Papa francisco

Rimoldi reconoció que quien conoce por primera vez a Jorge Mario Bergoglio se queda impactado por sus gestos, como le ocurrió a él mismo hace 20 años, cuando lo conoció.

“La verdadera santidad de Francisco radica en su gran humanidad. Es capaz de llorar con un enfermo, su profunda humanidad y su conocimiento de la humanidad del otro lo hacen realmente un santo”, estableció.

 Foto: Especial

23 Respuestas

  1. ig

    I think the admin of this website is really working hard
    for his website, because here every material is quality based information.

    Responder
  2. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did
    you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out
    where u got this from. many thanks

    Responder
  3. Garrett

    What’s up to every body, it’s my first go to see of this web site; this blog
    contains remarkable and actually excellent stuff
    designed for readers.

    Responder
  5. Todd

    Heya are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world
    but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require
    any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder
  8. online games

    My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought I should check things out.
    I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to exploring your web page repeatedly.

    Responder
  9. Jenni

    I appreciate, cause I discovered exactly what I was taking a look for.
    You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man.
    Have a great day. Bye

    Responder
  10. Shantell

    What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively helpful and it has aided me out
    loads. I hope to contribute & aid different customers like its
    helped me. Good job.

    Responder
  12. Georges Sadala

    Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information approximately this
    subject for a long time and yours is the best I have discovered till
    now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the supply?

    Responder
  15. Tangela

    I am really loving the theme/design of your weblog.

    Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
    Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?

    Responder
  17. flu products available

    When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time
    a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thank you!

    Responder
  18. Egli Diana Pinto

    Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
    I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested
    in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward
    to seeing it grow over time.

    Responder
  19. forex currency

    An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend
    who has been doing a little research on this.
    And he in fact bought me breakfast because I discovered it for him…
    lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanx for spending time to talk about
    this subject here on your site.

    Responder
  22. Egli Diana Pinto

    I absolutely love your site.. Excellent colors & theme.
    Did you make this web site yourself? Please reply
    back as I’m looking to create my own personal site and would like
    to find out where you got this from or what the theme is named.
    Thanks!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.