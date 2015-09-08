Redacción
¿Qué harías si mientras cruzas la avenida alguien te pide que seas su pareja de baile?
Cuando el semáforo marca stop, el paso peatonal se convierte en dance Floor.
Mira lo que hicieron estas personas en Nueva York.
You tube, Improv Everiwhere
