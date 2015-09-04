Canceló un concierto en Zacatecas tras sufrir un accidente automovilístico
Notimex
El pasado 2 de septiembre Alejandro Fernández viajaba en su automóvil rumbo a su casa en Guadalajara y tras una fuerte lluvia la camioneta en la que viajaba derrapó y se volteó, informó en comunicado Grupo Fernández.
Señaló que tanto el conductor como Alejandro fueron llevados de inmediato a un hospital donde fueron atendidos y evaluados, y después de dos horas ambos pudieron regresar a sus casas con los cuidados pertinentes.
Debido a su alto profesionalismo y compromiso con el público, Alejandro decidió esperar el tiempo necesario para ver si su evolución era favorable, de tal manera que le permitiera presentarse este fin de semana en el Palenque de Zacatecas.
El cantante no quería preocupar a su público ya que las imágenes de la camioneta eran alarmantes. Hasta el día de hoy su equipo médico diagnostica lo siguiente: “Después de revisar y realizar estudios de imágenes (Tac y Rayos X) al paciente, éste presenta una contusión costal derecha, que interfiere con la adecuada expansibilidad de su tórax produciendo dolores intensos.
“Sus médicos hemos recomendado que debe cancelar sus presentaciones del fin de semana ya que esto representa un riesgo para su salud. Tiene muy buen pronóstico y esperamos su recuperación la próxima semana”, destacó el comunicado.
Como resultado de la solidaridad y hermandad entre la comunidad artística, será la Banda MS la que se presente este viernes en sustitución de “El potrillo” en el palenque zacatecano, y Los Ángeles Azules lo harán este sábado.
Fruto del compromiso con su público, Alejandro realizará el día 21 de septiembre un concierto masivo en el Teatro del Pueblo para el gran cierre de la Feria Nacional de Zacatecas.
Al respecto Alejandro declaró: “Me llevé el susto de mi vida, sólo ver cómo quedó la camioneta y pensar que no nos pasó nada de gravedad. Cada día hay que dar gracias a Dios por la vida. Estoy recuperándome en casa y me siento muy bien, pero debo guardar reposo por indicación médica.
“Gracias por todas las muestras de cariño que he recibido de mi familia, amigos, público y medios de comunicación. La próxima semana estaré de regreso en los escenarios. Y a todo mi público de Zacatecas ahí los espero el día 21 de septiembre”, añadió.
