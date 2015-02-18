Aguirre está implicado en un nuevo escándalo de corrupción; será investigado por el sospechoso empate entre el Espanyol y Osasuna del 2014

Vasco

El ‘Vasco’ Aguirre está implicado en un nuevo escándalo de corrupción en el futbol de España;

Redacción

Los problemas no cesan para el técnico mexicano Javier Aguirre, quien se encuentra bajo investigación por otra supuesta participación en un arreglo de resultados.

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción de España trabaja sobre cuatro partidos de la temporada 2013-14, incluido el duelo de la jornada 37 entre Osasuna y Espanyol, el último equipo al que dirigió el ‘Vasco’, quien también es investigado por el duelo entre Levante y Real Zaragoza en 2011.

Aquel partido del 11 de mayo del 2014 finalizó con marcador 1-1, resultado con el que Osasuna llegaba con posibilidades para evitar el descenso en España, mientras que el Espanyol ya estaba matemáticamente salvado, por lo que poco importaba el marcador en aquella ocasión.

De acuerdo con el diario Marca, el entonces presidente del Osasuna, Miguel Archanco, retiró 1.5 millones de euros (1.71 millones de dólares) en efectivo para distribuirlos entre los cuatro partidos que están bajo investigación y que de manera directa o indirecta pudieron beneficiar al Osasuna para mantenerse en primera.

El actual presidente del club, Luis Sabalza, indicó que hasta la fecha no se ha podido comprobar el destino del dinero, por lo que no le consta que el monto haya sido utilizado para fines de corrupción.

Asimismo, desvinculó del caso a la actual junta directiva, que entró en funciones cuando el club navarro ya estaba en segunda división.

El mismo diario recordó la crónica del partido entre Osasuna y Espanyol, en la que un cambio de Javier Aguirre alimenta las sospechas sobre el vínculo del mexicano con el supuesto amaño:

“Aguirre dio entrada a (Jhon) Córdoba, pero quitó a (Gabriel) Torje, el único que estaba haciendo daño. El duelo se murió sin prácticamente ocasiones para ninguno de los dos equipos”.

De esta forma el Osasuna llegó a la última fecha con opciones para seguir en el máximo circuito y pese a que le ganó al Betis terminó por descender al acumular 39 puntos, que lo situaron en el puesto 18. ■

Números:

50 jugadores son investigados por el supuesto arreglo de partidos del Osasuna

Foto: Mexsport

