Juan Pablo Rodríguez indicó sque trabajan para dejar fuera al Rebaño
Redacción.- Para Juan Pablo Chato Rodríguez, dejar fuera al Guadalajara sería muy grato, tanto para él, quien jugó por un corto periodo con las Chivas, como para el equipo completo, que se vería motivado para encarar las semifinales, tras dejar en el camino al acérrimo rival.
“Ese ingrediente de ser Clásico, de estar en una Liguilla y con la posibilidad de dejar fuera a Guadalajara, es importante para nosotros. Se disfruta, son partidos que se viven diferente y esperemos estar preparados de la mejor manera”.
El originario de Zapopan reforzó al Rebaño en la Copa Libertadores 2006 y fue parte del plantel que se coronó en el torneo Apertura, de ese mismo año, contra Toluca, pero el mediocampista no recuerda de buena manera aquella época.
“Yo inicié la carrera en este equipo, viví Clásicos desde juveniles y profesional. Tuve un paso por Guadalajara que no fue grato para mí y sin duda disfrutaría mucho dejarlos fuera”, sentenció.
Las Chivas recibirán al Atlas el próximo jueves a las 10 de la noche en el Estadio Omnilife y la llave cerrará el domingo, a las 7 de la tarde, en el Estadio Jalisco, que será testigo de una edición más del partido más esperado de Occidente.
Foto: Mexsport
