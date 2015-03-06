La modelo comparte los secretos de belleza para evitar que el tiempo pase sobre ella

Elle

La candente sesión de fotos fue realizada en Las Bahamas.

Redacción

Existen personas que tienen la cualidad de un buen vino, pues entre más pasan los años mejor se ponen, tal es el caso de la top model australiana Elle McPherson, quien a sus 50 años de edad luce espectacular y muy sexy.

La hermosa rubia, acertadamente apodada ‘El cuerpo’, está a punto de soplar 51 velitas en su pastel de cumpleaños, el próximo 29 de marzo, y tras publicar en su cuenta de Twitter una candente imagen de ella en bikini, que realizó para una sesión fotográfica de la revista Harper’s Bazaar, edición Australia, reveló cómo es que a su medio siglo de vida, conserva la figura de una veinteañera.

Macpherson confesó que para mantener su escultural y jovial cuerpo, bebe dos litros y medio de agua al día, duerme durante ocho horas, lleva una dieta sana y estable, y por supuesto, como buena australiana, practica surf por un par de horas, el cual recomienda para tonificar brazos, vientre y muslos.

Parece que esta despampanante mujer sí sabe cómo hacer que los años no pasen en vano. ■

Números:

91-64-89 son sus medidas

Foto: Especial

11 Respuestas

  1. ig

    I have read so many content concerning the blogger lovers but this paragraph is genuinely
    a pleasant article, keep it up.

    Responder
  4. Elisabeth

    Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday.
    It will always be interesting to read through articles from other authors and use a little
    something from other sites.

    Responder
  5. Egli Diana Pinto

    Hey There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. This is a really
    smartly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your helpful information. Thanks for
    the post. I will definitely comeback.

    Responder
  6. Tanja

    I am curious to find out what blog system you are working with?
    I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my
    latest site and I would like to find something more safe.
    Do you have any suggestions?

    Responder
  7. Delila

    Someone necessarily lend a hand to make seriously posts I’d state.
    That is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far?
    I surprised with the research you made to create this particular submit
    incredible. Magnificent process!

    Responder
  8. terrible nail hygiene

    Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you
    are a great author.I will make certain to bookmark
    your blog and will come back down the road. I want to encourage one to continue your
    great posts, have a nice weekend!

    Responder
  11. corrupt financial advisors

    Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.

    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and
    both show the same results.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.