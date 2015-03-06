La modelo comparte los secretos de belleza para evitar que el tiempo pase sobre ella
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Existen personas que tienen la cualidad de un buen vino, pues entre más pasan los años mejor se ponen, tal es el caso de la top model australiana Elle McPherson, quien a sus 50 años de edad luce espectacular y muy sexy.
La hermosa rubia, acertadamente apodada ‘El cuerpo’, está a punto de soplar 51 velitas en su pastel de cumpleaños, el próximo 29 de marzo, y tras publicar en su cuenta de Twitter una candente imagen de ella en bikini, que realizó para una sesión fotográfica de la revista Harper’s Bazaar, edición Australia, reveló cómo es que a su medio siglo de vida, conserva la figura de una veinteañera.
Macpherson confesó que para mantener su escultural y jovial cuerpo, bebe dos litros y medio de agua al día, duerme durante ocho horas, lleva una dieta sana y estable, y por supuesto, como buena australiana, practica surf por un par de horas, el cual recomienda para tonificar brazos, vientre y muslos.
Parece que esta despampanante mujer sí sabe cómo hacer que los años no pasen en vano. ■
Números:
91-64-89 son sus medidas
Foto: Especial
