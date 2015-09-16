Notimex.- El embajador mexicano en Chile, Otto Granados Roldán, encabezó esta noche la conmemoración del 205 aniversario de la Independencia de México y destacó el excelente estado de las relaciones bilaterales.
En una ceremonia en un hotel al oriente de la capital, Granados Roldán indicó que Chile y México tienen un nivel de relaciones diplomáticas “excepcionalmente bueno”, las que son además “de extraordinaria calidad, contenido y fortaleza”.
Ante un selecto de grupo de invitados, entre ellos varios subsecretarios del gobierno chileno y diplomáticos acreditados en Chile, el embajador acotó que existe “una historia de lealtad con valores, intereses y principios compartidos”.
Recordó que los presidentes Enrique Peña Nieto y Michelle Bachelet se han reunido en ocho oportunidades, la última de ellas en agosto pasado con motivo de la visita de Estado que realizó la mandataria chilena a México.
Valoró el hecho que en el marco de esa visita se hayan firmado 13 acuerdos bilaterales y se hayan definido áreas innovadoras de cooperación y se busque incrementar la colaboración en turismo, salud, educación, seguridad y defensa.
Granados Roldán precisó que en los últimos años han llegado a Chile más de 130 misiones mexicanas compuestas por ministros, parlamentarios, creadores, académicos, empresarios y líderes sociales y políticos.
También mencionó los 90 proyectos productivos beneficiados por el Fondo Conjunto de Cooperación, los 800 estudiantes mexicanos que visitan Chile cada año para cursar programas y el incremento del intercambio comercial a tasas del 10 por ciento en los últimos años.
Durante la actividad, los asistentes pudieron disfrutar de una variedad de comidas y bebidas mexicanas, además de la música interpretada por un mariachi y los bailes típicos de un ballet folclórico.
