¿Te imaginas ir por un poco de tóner a la oficina de tu jefe, encontrar sola a su atractiva esposa y arrancarle el vestido accidentalmente? Bueno pues este bochornoso momento fue vivido por un grupo de trabajadores que fueron víctimas de una pesada broma de Youtube “Break”, la situación empeoró cuando el jefe llega a la oficina y encuentra a su esposa desnuda frente al desprevenido empleado.
Después de un vergonzoso y temible momento frente al jefe, las víctimas no pueden evitar reír tras enterarse de la pesada broma, claro el taco de ojo nadie se los quita.
La hermosa chica que protagoniza la broma es Charlie Taylor, puedes conocerla mejor en su cuenta de instagram: @charlietaylorofficial
Checa aquí la divertida broma:
