Mediante un comunicado de prensa, Gas Express Nieto se pronunció por el incidente
Notimex
Mediante un comunicado, Gas Express Nieto lamentó el incidente en Cuajimalpa y reiteró su solidaridad con las víctimas a causa de la fuga de una pipa que suministraba al nosocomio Materno Infantil
“Desde el primer momento que tuvimos conocimiento del incidente, activamos los protocolos de atención establecidos. Al mismo tiempo, colaboramos activa y plenamente con las autoridades competentes para coadyuvar en las investigaciones”, aunque el jefe de Gobierno del Distrito Federal aseguró que no hay una norma por parte del gobierno local que verifique la carga y descarga de combustible.
En el comunicado la empresa asegura que “cumple con la normatividad exigida por las autoridades, incluyendo la póliza de seguros de responsabilidad civil”.
Cabe mencionar que los operadores de la compañía trataron de controlar la fuga de combustible y posteriormente ocurrió el incidente, por lo que la empresa ya hizo contacto con la Procuraduría para las investigaciones.
En su momento, el el jefe de gobierno aclaró que el permiso para que la gasera opere lo debe dar el gobierno federal.
