El técnico del club catalán, Luis Enrique, se mostró convencido de ganar la Supercopa de España, pese a perder la ida 4-0
Después de una de las noches más aciagas en la historia del Barcelona, el técnico Luis Enrique está completamente convencido de que su plantel repleto de estrellas tiene el suficiente poderío para remontar la derrota de 4-0 que sufrió ante el Athletic de Bilbao y ganar la Supercopa de España hoy a las 4:00 PM.
Luis Enrique espera que su defensa tenga mejor desempeño en el Camp Nou tras haber permitido ocho goles en sus dos últimos partidos.
“Estamos convencidísimos de la remontada. Es un reto al alcance de un equipo de esta magnitud”, dijo Luis Enrique. “Si hacemos las cosas bien y en la línea de la temporada pasada, vamos a tener posibilidad”.
“He mirado la estadística y ha habido 18 partidos en los que hemos marcado cuatro o más goles”, dijo. “Tenemos potencial, vamos a estar más frescos y cuando juega el Barsa todo puede pasar. No podemos cometer errores. Somos capaces potencial, vamos a estar más frescos y cuando juega el Barsa todo puede pasar. No podemos cometer errores.
Somos capaces vivas sus esperanzas de ganar seis títulos en una temporada como lo hizo bajo el mando de Pep Guardiola. El martes conquistó la Supercopa de la UEFA al vencer 5-4 al Sevilla en tiempo adicional con dos tantos de Lionel Messi.
Mientras el Barsa busca mantener a flote el objetivo del sexteto, el Athletic se motiva por conseguir su primer título en 31 años.
“Para el Barsa es un título más, incluso no es un título importante como la Champions o la Liga, para nosotros lo es todo después de tanto tiempo sin conseguir uno”, señaló Ernesto Valverde, el entrenador del conjunto vasco.
“Nuestro objetivo es hacer el mejor partido posible, que es ganar. No vamos a empezar el partido mirando al tiempo y al marcador”, acotó Valverde.
Foto: AP
These are truly impressive ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some nice things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hey there, You have done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I am sure they will be benefited from this website.
Hello I am so thrilled I found your webpage, I really
found you by accident, while I was looking on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to
say thanks for a incredible post and a all round exciting blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your
RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.
Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my website so i came to
return the prefer?.I’m trying to find issues to improve my web site!I guess its ok to use
a few of your ideas!!
Thank you for any other informative web site. Where else could I
am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal means?
I have a project that I’m simply now running on, and I have been at the glance out for such information.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost
a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Kudos