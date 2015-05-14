Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Cansado de pagar, un sujeto decidió meter al bote a su hermano

Encarcelado

POR Brenda Fonseca

Cuentan en mi tierra que… así como están las cosas ya no sé si esta noticia es buena o mala, pero 83% de los policías municipales de Ixtacuixtla, Tlaxcala, aprobaron sus exámenes de desconfianza.

Significa que cada comunidad será vigilada por la flamante cantidad de dos uniformados, y eso que la actual administración contrató a más elementos, ¡eh! Los pobladores tendrán de dos sopas: Menos vigilancia y seguridad o no se preocuparán por policías mordelones, extorsionadores o secuestradores. ¡Suertudotes!

Amagan con autodefenderse

Los que no tienen tanta fortuna son los campesinos de Nicolás Bravo, en Acatzingo de Hidalgo, Puebla, que de plano se convirtieron en clientes VIP de los amantes de lo ajeno. Estos últimos disparan al aire para atemorizarlos y despojarlos de lo poco que tienen.

Los agricultores ya no saben ni a qué santo encomendarse para que cesen los robos, dicen que basta con los que cometen los políticos cada fin de sexenio. Así que exigieron mayor vigilancia, pero también salieron bravos, pues de no tener una respuesta dijeron que formarán su propia policía, como sucede en otras artes del país, pues no están dispuestos a que les quiten sus pertenencias.

Sin luz ni libertad, por abusado

Quien no se anda con medias tintas es Tehuitzil Rodríguez, pues no se tentó el corazón y metió a la cárcel a su hermano Armando por robarle la energía eléctrica, esto luego de que le pidió hasta el cansancio que desconectara sus cables, pero este último lo tiró a loco, pos total siendo hermanitos nada podía hacerle.

Eso fue lo que pensó hasta que lo pusieron tras las rejas, lo cual fue necesario ya que se negó a retirar su cablerío y amenazó con agredir a su hermanito en caso de que este lo desconectara. Ante ello, Tehuitzil le dejó la luz, pero lástima que no la utilizará pues durante varios meses estará de vacaciones en el Centro de Reinserción Social de San Pedro Cholula.

El último juego

En Zacatecas, Enrique Román Félix vivió el partido de su vida ¡Qué Michael Jordan ni qué nada!, quiquín parecía jugador de la NBA. Al salir de la cancha se desvaneció a consecuencia de un infarto fulminante. Así que la gente que lo esperaba en casa pa’ celebrar el triunfo nunca imaginó que en lugar de esto, iniciaría con el rosario para el descanso de su alma.

Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.

[email protected]

Foto: Especial

