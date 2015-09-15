Por Catalina Lara

Redacción

El Presidente de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos, Enrique Peña Nieto, encabezó la ceremonia conmemorativa del 205 aniversario del inicio de la Independencia de México.

Desde el balcón del Palacio Nacional, el mandatario mexicano hizo sonar cuatro veces la campana antes de dirigir las ya tradicionales palabras que homenajean a los héroes de la patria.

“¡Vivan los héroes que nos dieron patria y libertad! ¡Viva Miguel Hidalgo! ¡Viva Morelos!¡Viva Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez! ¡Viva Allende! ¡Viva Aldama! ¡Viva Galeana! ¡Viva Matamoros! ¡Viva Guerrero! ¡Viva la Independencia Nacional! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México!”, gritó Enrique Peña Nieto, quien salió al balcón acompañado únicamente de su esposa, Angélica Rivera.

Tras dar el grito de independencia, el Presidente de la República hizo sonar la campana 16 veces más.

Al momento del Grito, los asistentes al Zócalo capitalino permanecieron en silencio, el cual se rompió un par de minutos después, en cuanto comenzaron a entonar el Himno Nacional.

Posteriormente, la pareja presidencial ingresó al Palacio Nacional para volver segundos después acompañados por sus seis hijos para presenciar el espectáculo de pirotecnia y música que engalanaría el cielo nocturno de la Ciudad de México.

Previo a la ceremonia del Grito, el mandatario recibió la bandera nacional de manos de integrantes de la escolta del Colegio del Aire, en cuya formación destacó la participación de una mujer piloto, egresada de dicha institución.

En la conmemoración número 205 del inicio de la Independencia de México también destaca la omisión de la cena que tradicionalmente se celebraba en Palacio Nacional tras la ceremonia del Grito, esto con la finalidad de reducir gastos federales.

 

Este martes 15 de septiembre se llevaron a cabo diversas actividades patrias en toda la Ciudad de México. A continuación, compartimos un video con algunas imágentes que Diario de México captó para esta celebración.

 

