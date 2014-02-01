Se difundió una fotografía donde el joven cantante la ‘pasa bien’ junto a una escultural chica
Redacción
Fuera de los escenarios, Justin Bieber también la ‘pasa de lujo’ rodeado de mujeres esculturales, como con la que aparece en esta fotografía difundida por TMZ, en la cual luce ‘complacido’.
La joven estrella de la música pop disfruta junto a su amigo los sensuales atributos de una rubia, que presume sus pechos.
La imagen fue capturada durante una fiesta en un estudio de grabación en Los Ángeles y, según detalla TMZ, la bailarina que aparece tiene “la edad suficiente para ser la madre de Justin”.
Justin Bieber sabe pasarla bien con las mujeres, puesto que en su última gira por Sudamérica, una brasileña publicó un video, donde la estrella duerme mientras ella luce en lencería.
Foto: Especial
Why people still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe the whole
thing is available on net?
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped
me out a lot. I hope to give something back and
help others like you helped me.
When I originally left a comment I seem to
have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
from now on every time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment.
Perhaps there is a way you are able to remove me
from that service? Kudos!