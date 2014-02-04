Por juan manuel hernandez

Policías del DF detuvieron a dos presuntos delincuentes cuando intentaban robar una tienda en la delegación Coyoacán

El robo fue frustrado por elementos de la policía del Distrito Federal

El robo fue frustrado por elementos de la policía del Distrito Federal

Notimex

Ciudad de México.- Elementos de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Distrito Federal (SSPDF) detuvieron la madrugada de este martes a dos presuntos asaltantes que intentaron robar varios celulares y equipo de cómputo en una tienda ubicada en la colonia Pedregal de San Ángel, delegación Coyoacán.

Los hechos ocurrieron al interior de un establecimiento que vende artículos de oficina y papelería dentro de una plaza comercial ubicada en la esquina de Periférico y la calle Cataratas, donde varias patrullas de la SSPDF llegaron porque dos hombres fueron sorprendidos con la mercancía mencionada.

De acuerdo con información de Formato 21, cuatro hombres forzaron la entrada principal de la tienda y amagaron con un arma de fuego a los guardias de seguridad, pero al darse cuenta de la presencia de la policía capitalina huyeron del lugar.

Dos de los delincuentes huyeron y los otros dos fueron alcanzados por uniformados de la SSPDF, ya que intentaban escapar con los artículos robados que transportaban en un carrito de supermercado.

La mercancía y los detenidos fueron trasladados a la Agencia del Ministerio Público, ubicada en Coyoacán, mientras que elementos de la SSPDF continuaron con la búsqueda de los prófugos.

Foto: Especial

17 Respuestas

  2. Carrie

    Awesome issues here. I’m very glad to look your article.
    Thank you so much and I am taking a look forward to contact you.
    Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?

    Responder
  3. Randy

    When someone writes an paragraph he/she retains the plan of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it.
    Therefore that’s why this piece of writing is perfect.
    Thanks!

    Responder
  4. Joan

    Your means of explaining everything in this post is really nice, every one be capable
    of without difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.

    Responder
  6. Georges Sadala

    It is the best time to make some plans for the
    future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post
    and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things
    or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
    I desire to read even more things about it!

    Responder
  7. Christie

    Very good blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost
    on everything. Would you advise starting with a free
    platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused ..
    Any ideas? Thanks!

    Responder
  8. trading place

    Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my blog thus i got here to go back the desire?.I am attempting
    to in finding things to enhance my website!I suppose
    its good enough to use some of your concepts!!

    Responder
  9. Egli Diana Pinto

    I feel that is among the such a lot vital info for me. And i am glad studying your article.
    However wanna statement on few basic issues, The web
    site style is ideal, the articles is truly great : D.
    Just right process, cheers

    Responder
  11. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this fantastic
    blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and
    adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look
    forward to new updates and will talk about this blog with my
    Facebook group. Chat soon!

    Responder
  12. hair right

    It’s amazing to pay a quick visit this web site and reading the views of all friends
    regarding this piece of writing, while I am also eager of getting knowledge.

    Responder
  13. Egli Diana Pinto

    Hello! I know this is somewhat off-topic but I had to ask.
    Does operating a well-established website like yours take
    a large amount of work? I’m brand new to running a blog however I do write in my diary on a daily basis.

    I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share
    my experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any
    kind of recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder
  14. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Thanks for another great article. The place else may just anyone get that type of
    info in such a perfect means of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week,
    and I am at the look for such info.

    Responder
  15. Merle

    Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Finding the time and actual effort to create
    a really good article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.

    Responder
  16. advisors available

    Hi just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of
    the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same
    outcome.

    Responder
  17. Tanesha

    Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no back up.
    Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.