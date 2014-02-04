Policías del DF detuvieron a dos presuntos delincuentes cuando intentaban robar una tienda en la delegación Coyoacán
Notimex
Ciudad de México.- Elementos de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Distrito Federal (SSPDF) detuvieron la madrugada de este martes a dos presuntos asaltantes que intentaron robar varios celulares y equipo de cómputo en una tienda ubicada en la colonia Pedregal de San Ángel, delegación Coyoacán.
Los hechos ocurrieron al interior de un establecimiento que vende artículos de oficina y papelería dentro de una plaza comercial ubicada en la esquina de Periférico y la calle Cataratas, donde varias patrullas de la SSPDF llegaron porque dos hombres fueron sorprendidos con la mercancía mencionada.
De acuerdo con información de Formato 21, cuatro hombres forzaron la entrada principal de la tienda y amagaron con un arma de fuego a los guardias de seguridad, pero al darse cuenta de la presencia de la policía capitalina huyeron del lugar.
Dos de los delincuentes huyeron y los otros dos fueron alcanzados por uniformados de la SSPDF, ya que intentaban escapar con los artículos robados que transportaban en un carrito de supermercado.
La mercancía y los detenidos fueron trasladados a la Agencia del Ministerio Público, ubicada en Coyoacán, mientras que elementos de la SSPDF continuaron con la búsqueda de los prófugos.
Foto: Especial
