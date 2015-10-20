Nueva York.– Escultor, tatuador, pintor, dibujante y a veces inventor son oficios que con agilidad, destreza y creatividad desarrolla el mexicano Daniel Valle, quien radica desde hace 22 años en Nueva York y ha compartido su trabajo tanto con connacionales, así como extranjeros quienes han hecho buenas críticas hacia sus creaciones.
El hombre nacido un 2 de abril de 1974 en el Distrito Federal, comenta que no ha realizado estudios especiales para desarrollar los oficios. “Soy autodidacta en el campo de la escultura primeramente, y tatuador por necesidad. Mi obra está fuertemente influenciada por el arte popular de mi país y las tradiciones que para mí son muy importantes y forman parte de mi identidad como ser humano y artista”.
“Realizo esculturas de papel maché y arcilla de papel como mis materiales favoritos primordialmente, pero tengo así mismo experiencia con cerámica, de la cual he tomado algunos cursos”, agrega.
Con el fin de que otras personas continúen con estas prácticas, Daniel imparte talleres en donde enseña las técnicas del uso de papel, mismas que se plasman en eventos culturales, como el que se realizará el próximo 31 de octubre para la celebración de Día de Muertos.
Además, Daniel ha hecho presentaciones, algunas han sido colectivas, donde ha expuesto sus trabajos, como la del Gold Cost Art Center en Great Neck, en Nueva York en 2014.
“En el mismo año realicé una escultura de 13 pies de altura para La Marcha Climática de los Pueblos Indignas que se realizó en Manhattan. El pasado mes de mayo, fui parte de LIC Arts Open, el evento de arte más importante en Long Island City”, comentó.
Las diversas obras creadas por este paisano también han estado expuestas en manera masiva a través de desfiles, como en efectuado por el Día de la Hispanidad en semanas pasadas.
En cuanto al tiempo que le dedica a cada una de sus esculturas, Daniel Valle comenta que hay piezas que pueden tomar unas horas, pero la mayoría toma semanas y hasta meses en ser creadas. “Es un proceso desde que nace la idea, pensar los materiales, los colores, las dimensiones y ya empezada hay que esperar entre fase y fase a que se sequen para seguirlas trabajando, carvarlas y pintarlas”.
Ingresos económicos
Los trabajos de Valle han sido elogiados y han sido exhibidos tanto en galerías privadas como en espacios abiertos, beneficiando su economía.
“Algunas de mis piezas las compran personas y restaurantes.
Casi siempre las alquilo y me encargo de hacer la decoración al mismo tiempo, por lo cual recibo pagos que varían dependiendo del cliente y el lugar”, dice.
Daniel opina que es difícil ponerle precio a lo que hace, “creo que lo que recibes como pago nunca será el valor real del tiempo que le dedicaste, todo se resume a satisfacciones personales”.
Hello! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post
reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Thank you for sharing!
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a stuff!
existing here at this website, thanks admin of this web site.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem together with your web site in web explorer, might test this?
IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large section of people will leave out your fantastic writing due to
this problem.
Very good blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any discussion boards that
cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get opinions from other
experienced people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Kudos!
It’s an amazing post for all the online visitors; they will obtain benefit
from it I am sure.
May I simply just say what a relief to find somebody who really knows what
they’re talking about online. You definitely realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people have to check this out and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised you’re not more popular given that you certainly have the gift.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done a formidable job and
our entire community will be grateful to you.
This is a very good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere.
Short but very accurate info… Appreciate your sharing this one.
A must read article!
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot
drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83
views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!