El senado aprobó una ley que criminaliza la protesta social sin autorización
AP
El senado español aprobó el jueves una nueva ley de seguridad con multas para personas que participan en protestas violentas contra la austeridad, y que los detractores consideran un ataque flagrante a la libertad de reunión y expresión. La votación fue de 134-84.
Algunos la han calificado de “ley mordaza”, y las organizaciones de periodistas consideran que alienta la autocensura.
Un vistazo a la ley:
Multas por protestar sin autorización
Se aplican multas de hasta 30.000 euros (33.000 dólares) por realizar protestas cerca del parlamento nacional y los regionales cuando se produzca una “perturbación grave de la seguridad pública”.
Se aplican multas de 600.000 euros (638.000 dólares) si se realizan protestas no autorizadas cerca de obras de infraestructura como estaciones ferroviarias, plantas nucleares, refinerías y telecomunicaciones.
Manifestaciones por desalojos
Se aplican multas de hasta 30.000 euros por impedir a funcionarios de gobierno que hagan cumplir órdenes administrativas o judiciales aunque los manifestantes no cometan delito.
Difusión no autorizada de la policía
Se aplican multas de hasta 30.000 euros por difundir imágenes de agentes de policía que pongan en peligro su seguridad o la de áreas protegidas o pongan en peligro el éxito de una operación.
Mariano Rajoy responde
El gobierno de Mariano Rajoy dice que el objetivo del proyecto es actualizar una ley aprobada hace 23 años, cuando el Partido Socialista estaba en el poder. Dice que aumentará la seguridad al desarraigar a los manifestantes que tienden a la violencia.
Foto: AP
Hello there I am so happy I found your webpage, I really found
you by mistake, while I was looking on Digg for something
else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have book-marked
it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back
to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.
Hey There. I found your weblog the usage of msn. This is
an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your useful
information. Thank you for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
If you would like to get much from this post then you
have to apply these techniques to your won weblog.
Hello! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to check it out.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be
tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and superb design and style.
My brother suggested I might like this website.
He was once totally right. This submit truly made my day.
You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this
info! Thanks!
You’re so interesting! I don’t believe I have read through something like that before.
So great to find somebody with some unique thoughts on this subject.
Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This web site is one thing
that is required on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog readers have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks
great in Chrome. Do you have any ideas to help fix this problem?
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this web site’s articles or reviews daily along with a mug of coffee.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer
for your site. You have some really good posts and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for
your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
Cheers!